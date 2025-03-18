Home
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
  • Earthquake Of 3.9 Magnitude Strikes Near Dublin, California; Tremors Felt In Parts Of Bay Area

Earthquake Of 3.9 Magnitude Strikes Near Dublin, California; Tremors Felt In Parts Of Bay Area

A mild earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.9 struck near Dublin, California, on Monday night, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The quake, which was originally recorded as a 4.2 magnitude before being revised to 4.0 and then settled at 3.9, was strong enough to be felt in various parts of the Bay Area, including San Francisco.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was centered about 3 miles northwest of Dublin, with a depth of approximately 7 miles beneath the surface. While the quake sent mild tremors across the region, there have been no reports of injuries or property damage so far.

BART Inspects Tracks for Damage

Following the earthquake, Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) conducted thorough inspections of its tracks to ensure there was no structural damage that could pose a safety risk to passengers. While no damage was reported, BART advised commuters to expect residual delays of up to 20 minutes across the entire transit system.

Why Some Residents Did Not Receive a ShakeAlert Notification

Many Bay Area residents who experienced the tremor were surprised when they did not receive a ShakeAlert notification on their phones. The ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System, which is designed to send alerts to cellphones before shaking is felt, was activated but did not send out notifications to the public.

ABC7 spoke with Robert-Michael de Groot, Ph.D., who serves as the Coordinator for Communication, Education, Outreach, and Technical Engagement at ShakeAlert. He explained that while the system detected the earthquake and activated internally, it did not send out a public alert because the magnitude was below the 4.5 threshold required for notifications to be delivered to mobile devices.

No Major Impact, But a Reminder to Stay Prepared

While Monday’s earthquake was relatively minor and did not cause significant disruption, it serves as a reminder for residents to remain prepared for future seismic activity. California is no stranger to earthquakes, and experts continue to emphasize the importance of having an emergency plan, securing heavy furniture, and keeping an earthquake kit ready.

As the Bay Area remains in an active seismic zone, authorities continue to monitor for any aftershocks or further developments. Residents are encouraged to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety in the event of a larger quake in the future.

Filed under

Dublin Preliminary Earthquake U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)

