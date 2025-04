The epicentre of the quake, which struck Nepal at around 7:52 pm, was located some 32 km east-northeast of Dailekh at a depth of 10 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck parts of Nepal late Friday evening. The epicentre of the quake, which struck the South Asian nation at around 7:52 pm, was located some 32 km east-northeast of Dailekh in Nepal at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.

This comes just days after a powerful earthquake hit Myanmar, claiming the lives of more than 3,000 people and leaving thousands of others critically injured.

(This is a breaking news story)