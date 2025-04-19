Home
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Earthquake of 5.8 Magnitude Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In North India and Pakistan

The tremors were widely felt in several cities including Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Delhi, and its adjoining areas. People reported feeling mild to moderate shaking in homes and offices.

Earthquake of 5.8 Magnitude Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In North India and Pakistan


An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan on Saturday afternoon, sending tremors across parts of Pakistan and northern India, including the Delhi-NCR region, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed that the quake occurred at 12:17 PM IST at a depth of 130 km. The epicentre was located at 36.10°N latitude and 71.20°E longitude, in Afghanistan.

“EQ of M: 5.8, On: 19/04/2025 12:17:53 IST, Lat: 36.10 N, Long: 71.20 E, Depth: 130 Km, Location: Afghanistan,” the NCS posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Tremors Across the Region

The tremors were widely felt in several cities including Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Delhi, and its adjoining areas. People reported feeling mild to moderate shaking in homes and offices.

In Pakistan, cities like Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also experienced the tremors.

“I felt the tremor. I was in the office when my chair shook,” a Srinagar resident told ANI.

Fortunately, no immediate reports of damage or casualties have been recorded so far in India or Pakistan.

Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Epicentre

According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake struck near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, a seismically active zone known for frequent tectonic shifts.

