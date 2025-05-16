Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.5 Jolts China: NCS

An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck parts of China early Friday morning, according to data released by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor was recorded at 6:29:51 am IST, with the epicentre located at latitude 25.05°N and longitude 99.72°E, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres. The NCS confirmed the seismic event through a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “EQ of M: 4.5, On: 16/05/2025 06:29:51 IST, Lat: 25.05 N, Long: 99.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: China.”

As of now, there have been no reports of casualties or structural damage. Local authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and assess any potential aftershocks.

