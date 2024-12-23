Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.9 Strikes Cuba

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit Cuba on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.9 Strikes Cuba

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit Cuba on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The tremor occurred at a depth of 25 km (15.53 miles), the EMSC reported.

This is a developing story.

 

