Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.9 Strikes Cuba

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit Cuba on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The tremor occurred at a depth of 25 km (15.53 miles), the EMSC reported.
This is a developing story.
