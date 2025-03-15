Home
Sunday, March 16, 2025
  Home»
  World»
  • Earthquake Strikes Magee, Mississippi Amid Tornado Outbreak

Earthquake Strikes Magee, Mississippi Amid Tornado Outbreak

Adding to the concerns, at least three tornadoes are believed to have touched down in the vicinity of Magee on the same day as the earthquake.

Earthquake Strikes Magee, Mississippi Amid Tornado Outbreak


Magee, Mississippi, experienced a magnitude 3.0 earthquake on Saturday afternoon, adding to the region’s weather turmoil as multiple tornadoes were reported in the area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at 1:49 p.m. at a depth of 10.5 kilometers, approximately six miles from the city.

While minor earthquakes are not uncommon in Mississippi, the USGS states that significant damage typically occurs only when magnitudes exceed 4.0 or 5.0. With a population of 3,988 as per the 2020 U.S. Census, Magee sits along U.S. Highway 49, roughly 42 miles southeast of Jackson and on the route to Hattiesburg.

Saturday’s seismic activity was the only earthquake recorded in Mississippi over the last three weeks. The previous notable tremor occurred on Thanksgiving Day when a magnitude 2.5 earthquake struck near the Ross Barnett Reservoir, approximately 12 kilometers southeast of Canton at a depth of 5 kilometers. That incident, which happened at 7:48 a.m., did not result in any reported damage.

Adding to the concerns, at least three tornadoes are believed to have touched down in the vicinity of Magee on the same day as the earthquake. Severe weather has been sweeping across the region, causing damage and disruption. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely as residents recover from the storm’s impact.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are considered minor and usually do not cause structural damage. However, their occurrence amid a tornado outbreak has heightened concerns among local communities and emergency responders.

