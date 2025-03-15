Earthquake Strikes Magee, Mississippi Amid Tornado Outbreak

Adding to the concerns, at least three tornadoes are believed to have touched down in the vicinity of Magee on the same day as the earthquake.

Magee, Mississippi, experienced a magnitude 3.0 earthquake on Saturday afternoon, adding to the region’s weather turmoil as multiple tornadoes were reported in the area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at 1:49 p.m. at a depth of 10.5 kilometers, approximately six miles from the city.

While minor earthquakes are not uncommon in Mississippi, the USGS states that significant damage typically occurs only when magnitudes exceed 4.0 or 5.0. With a population of 3,988 as per the 2020 U.S. Census, Magee sits along U.S. Highway 49, roughly 42 miles southeast of Jackson and on the route to Hattiesburg.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Saturday’s seismic activity was the only earthquake recorded in Mississippi over the last three weeks. The previous notable tremor occurred on Thanksgiving Day when a magnitude 2.5 earthquake struck near the Ross Barnett Reservoir, approximately 12 kilometers southeast of Canton at a depth of 5 kilometers. That incident, which happened at 7:48 a.m., did not result in any reported damage.

‼️ An EARTHQUAKE in Mississippi Today

🌪️ 🚨 DURING TORNADO WARNINGS

📍 Magee, MS

⏰ 2:49 PM EDT Sat Mar 15

3.0 Magnitude quake was measured while tornado sirens were blasting.

Minor and yet a rare mix.

The quake was minor, the twisters are numerous and have been deadly. They… pic.twitter.com/weKawfNXFG Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Justin Berk (@JustinWeather) March 15, 2025

Adding to the concerns, at least three tornadoes are believed to have touched down in the vicinity of Magee on the same day as the earthquake. Severe weather has been sweeping across the region, causing damage and disruption. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely as residents recover from the storm’s impact.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are considered minor and usually do not cause structural damage. However, their occurrence amid a tornado outbreak has heightened concerns among local communities and emergency responders.

ALSO READ: ‘Paid Political Operative’, Trump Moves Against US Media, Voice Of America Journalists Put On Leave