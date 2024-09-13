East Coast To Experience Hail, Snow, And Chilly Winds With Upcoming Cold Front

Home
Friday, September 13, 2024
A cold snap is set to hit Australia’s south-east over the weekend, bringing cool winds and rain from Tasmania to Brisbane starting Friday evening. Chilly Weather and Storms Expected in Victoria Victoria will experience a significant weather shift this Saturday, with chilly temperatures, showers, and potential thunderstorms. Melbourne, in particular, is forecasted to receive up […]

A cold snap is set to hit Australia’s south-east over the weekend, bringing cool winds and rain from Tasmania to Brisbane starting Friday evening.

Chilly Weather and Storms Expected in Victoria

Victoria will experience a significant weather shift this Saturday, with chilly temperatures, showers, and potential thunderstorms. Melbourne, in particular, is forecasted to receive up to 10mm of rain and could see some hail, with daytime temperatures struggling to reach 12°C.

Eastern New South Wales and Queensland Brace for Showers

By Saturday, showers and brisk winds are expected to affect eastern New South Wales, moving into Queensland by Sunday. The Bureau of Meteorology has indicated that these conditions will persist as the cold front progresses northward.

Tasmania Faces Snow and Rain

Tasmania has already begun to feel the effects of the cold airmass as of Friday afternoon. According to Weatherzone meteorologist Angus Konta, the state will see showery, windy weather and snow at altitudes as low as 200 meters overnight. Hobart is expected to receive up to 7mm of rain along with small hailstones, with temperatures dropping to 11°C or lower.

Warm and Windy Conditions in Central and Western Australia

In contrast, central and western Australia will experience a warm and windy weekend. Gusty winds in these regions are expected to elevate the risk of fire, while occasional showers are forecasted for Darwin and northern Queensland.

Increased Risk of Severe Storms and Flash Flooding

The Australian government has warned that many eastern regions face an elevated risk of severe storms and flash flooding from now until January. The season is also predicted to bring extreme heat and bushfire risks to some communities. The Bureau of Meteorology and the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) are actively preparing for potential disasters, including an early start to the thunderstorm asthma season, with an above-average risk in the ACT and surrounding areas.

Climate Models Predict Above-Average Rainfall

Matt Collopy, manager of environmental prediction at the Bureau of Meteorology, shared that climate modeling suggests a chance of above-average rainfall for much of eastern Australia over the coming three months. The bureau, alongside Nema, will be conducting a national disaster preparedness summit next week to strategize for the high-risk weather season.

