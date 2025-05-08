Eastern Pakistan Closes Airspace Near India Following Indian Strikes On Terror Camps: Sources

In a significant development that has raised concerns over a potential escalation between two nuclear-armed neighbours, Pakistan on Wednesday closed its eastern airspace bordering India.

Officials in Islamabad have not yet issued a formal statement detailing the scope of the closure, but aviation sources confirmed that multiple routes along the eastern corridor have been suspended. Flights scheduled to operate near the Lahore and Sialkot regions have been either diverted or cancelled, indicating precautionary measures likely tied to military considerations.

Air Space update: Eastern Pakistan Airspace closed (bordering India) amid expectations of a Pakistani retaliation in response to Indian strikes on terror camps pic.twitter.com/miNNgeY3U8 Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 8, 2025

The Indian government has not officially commented on the nature or location of the strikes. However, sources within the security establishment suggest that the targeted facilities were linked to groups responsible for recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The strikes are believed to be a part of a broader counter-terror operation aimed at dismantling cross-border launchpads.

Islamabad Weighs Response Amid Pressure

Pakistan’s top military and civilian leadership reportedly met in Rawalpindi to discuss the situation. Defence analysts anticipate a calibrated response from Islamabad, especially after the public and political pressure to respond to what is being framed domestically as a violation of sovereignty.

While cross-border military engagements have occurred in the past, the current developments are being closely monitored due to their timing and location. Both countries have heightened surveillance across the Line of Control, and Indian forward bases have been put on high alert, indicating that the situation remains fluid.

