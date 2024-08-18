Sunday, August 18, 2024

Eastern Russia Hit By 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake And Shiveluch Volcano Eruption

Eastern Russia Hit By 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake And Shiveluch Volcano Eruption

The Shiveluch volcano in Russia erupted following a 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck off the eastern coast of the country, CNN reported, citing TASS.

According to visual evaluations, the ash column from the eruption is rising as high as 8 kilometers above sea level. The volcano has released a gush of lava, although there have been no reports of injuries.

Shiveluch is located approximately 280 miles from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a coastal city with a population of about 181,000 in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake’s epicenter was about 55 miles from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, with a depth of about 30 miles. The quake caused no major damage; however, buildings are being inspected for potential damage, with special attention given to social facilities, CNN reported, citing TASS.

MUST READ: UAE, US, Switzerland, Others Release Joint Statement On Sudan

The Russian Emergencies Ministry did not issue a tsunami warning for the tremor. However, the US Tsunami Warning System had warned that “hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 km [approximately 186 miles] of the epicenter along the coasts of Russia.”

Residents in the region evacuated their homes due to the tremors. The earthquake caused furniture to topple and dishes to break, TASS reported.

According to the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, an aftershock occurred at 07:21 Kamchatka time (22:21 Moscow time) on Saturday. The magnitude of the aftershock was 4.7.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: UK: Fire Breaks Out At Somerset House In London

addBlock

Recent Post

Pannun Assassination Plot Accused’s 1st Interview To TSG: Political Game By FBI, ‘I’m a pawn’

Pannun Assassination Plot Accused’s 1st Interview To TSG: Political Game By FBI, ‘I’m a pawn’

J&k Elections: Doda To Participate In First Phase Of Voting, Nomination To Be Filed On This Date

J&k Elections: Doda To Participate In First Phase Of Voting, Nomination To Be Filed On...

Thailand: King Maha Vajiralongkorn Backs Paetongtarn Shinawatra As Country’s Next PM

Thailand: King Maha Vajiralongkorn Backs Paetongtarn Shinawatra As Country’s Next PM

The Ultimate Guide To Monsoon Foods: What To Eat For A Healthy Season

The Ultimate Guide To Monsoon Foods: What To Eat For A Healthy Season

FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Interact With PSUs Banks, To Review RRBs & PSB’s Bank Performance

FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Interact With PSUs Banks, To Review RRBs & PSB’s Bank Performance

Amit Shah Announces BJP Membership Drive Starting September 1

Amit Shah Announces BJP Membership Drive Starting September 1

What Is Rattirer Sathi? New Safety Program For Women In West Bengal

What Is Rattirer Sathi? New Safety Program For Women In West Bengal

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox