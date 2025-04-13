Ecuador Votes in Presidential Election: All You Need To Know

Ecuadorians are voting Sunday in a presidential runoff, the second election in less than two years, the Associated Press reported. Polls opened at 7 a.m. local time (1200 GMT; 8 a.m. EST) and will close at 5 p.m. (2200 GMT; 6 p.m. EST), with initial results expected to be out around two hours after the polling. Here’s all you need to know about Ecuador’s crucial election:
Who Are the Top Contenders?
- The choice is between:
- Daniel Noboa—the incumbent president, a conservative and young millionaire, and
- Luisa González—a leftist lawyer and former lawmaker.
Is Voting Mandatory?
- More than 13 million people are eligible to vote, and voting is mandatory for adults up to 65 years old, the report said.
- Voting, however, is optional for ages 16-17 and those over 65.
- According to the report, non-voters face a $46 fine.
What Are the Top Concerns?
- Reports suggest voters are mainly worried about extortions, killings, and kidnappings, especially since 2021.
- The surge in violence is reportedly linked to trafficking of cocaine produced in Colombia and Peru.
- Both candidates have promised tough-on-crime policies, better police equipment, and international cooperation to fight drug cartels and gangs.
What Happened Last Time?
- According to the AP report, Noboa and González – relatively less known during the 2023 snap election – were first-term lawmakers when then-President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the National Assembly in May 2023, triggering early elections.
- In the October 2023 runoff, Noboa beat González, even though both had similar support ratings: Noboa: 44.17% and González: 44%
What Are Analysts Saying?
- Analysts are expecting Sunday’s results to have a very tight margin, the report said, adding that the presidential race is too close to call, with both candidates promising solutions to the country’s most urgent problems.
