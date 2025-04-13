Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Ecuador Votes in Presidential Election: All You Need To Know

Ecuador Votes in Presidential Election: All You Need To Know

Ecuador Presidential Election: Polls opened at 7 a.m. local time (1200 GMT; 8 a.m. EST) and will close at 5 p.m. (2200 GMT; 6 p.m. EST).

Ecuador Votes in Presidential Election: All You Need To Know

Ecuador Presidential Election Polls opened at 7 a.m. local time (1200 GMT; 8 a.m. EST) and will close at 5 p.m. (2200 GMT; 6 p.m. EST).


Ecuadorians are voting Sunday in a presidential runoff, the second election in less than two years, the Associated Press reported. Polls opened at 7 a.m. local time (1200 GMT; 8 a.m. EST) and will close at 5 p.m. (2200 GMT; 6 p.m. EST), with initial results expected to be out around two hours after the polling. Here’s all you need to know about Ecuador’s crucial election:

Who Are the Top Contenders?

  • The choice is between:
    • Daniel Noboa—the incumbent president, a conservative and young millionaire, and
    • Luisa Gonzáleza leftist lawyer and former lawmaker.

Is Voting Mandatory?

  • More than 13 million people are eligible to vote, and voting is mandatory for adults up to 65 years old, the report said.
  • Voting, however, is optional for ages 16-17 and those over 65.
  • According to the report, non-voters face a $46 fine.

 What Are the Top Concerns?

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  • Reports suggest voters are mainly worried about extortions, killings, and kidnappings, especially since 2021.
  • The surge in violence is reportedly linked to trafficking of cocaine produced in Colombia and Peru.
  • Both candidates have promised tough-on-crime policies, better police equipment, and international cooperation to fight drug cartels and gangs.

What Happened Last Time?

  • According to the AP report, Noboa and González – relatively less known during the 2023 snap election – were first-term lawmakers when then-President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the National Assembly in May 2023, triggering early elections.
  • In the October 2023 runoff, Noboa beat González, even though both had similar support ratings: Noboa: 44.17% and González: 44%

 What Are Analysts Saying?

  • Analysts are expecting Sunday’s results to have a very tight margin, the report said, adding that the presidential race is too close to call, with both candidates promising solutions to the country’s most urgent problems.

ALSO READ: Why a British MP Flying to Visit Her Newborn Grandson Was Denied Entry to Hong Kong

Filed under

Daniel Noboa Ecuador Presidential Election Luisa González

newsx

Watch | Hanumankind’s Coachella 2025 Set Blends Kerala Chenda Melam With Hip-Hop Hits ‘Run It...
Pope Francis offered a br

Pope Francis Opens Holy Week With Emotional Greeting On Palm Sunday
newsx

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol Film Earns ₹35 Crore
Ecuador Presidential Elec

Ecuador Votes in Presidential Election: All You Need To Know
newsx

Telangana Betrayed By Congress And Revanth Reddy’s False Promises Says KTR
newsx

‘Impossible To Expect Any Instant Results’, Kremlin Says As Trump Seeks Ukraine Progress
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch | Hanumankind’s Coachella 2025 Set Blends Kerala Chenda Melam With Hip-Hop Hits ‘Run It Up’ And ‘Big Dawgs’

Watch | Hanumankind’s Coachella 2025 Set Blends Kerala Chenda Melam With Hip-Hop Hits ‘Run It...

Pope Francis Opens Holy Week With Emotional Greeting On Palm Sunday

Pope Francis Opens Holy Week With Emotional Greeting On Palm Sunday

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol Film Earns ₹35 Crore

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol Film Earns ₹35 Crore

Telangana Betrayed By Congress And Revanth Reddy’s False Promises Says KTR

Telangana Betrayed By Congress And Revanth Reddy’s False Promises Says KTR

‘Impossible To Expect Any Instant Results’, Kremlin Says As Trump Seeks Ukraine Progress

‘Impossible To Expect Any Instant Results’, Kremlin Says As Trump Seeks Ukraine Progress

Entertainment

Watch | Hanumankind’s Coachella 2025 Set Blends Kerala Chenda Melam With Hip-Hop Hits ‘Run It Up’ And ‘Big Dawgs’

Watch | Hanumankind’s Coachella 2025 Set Blends Kerala Chenda Melam With Hip-Hop Hits ‘Run It

GV Prakash’s Kingston Streams on This Platform: Tamil Sea Horror Fantasy Gets A Second Life On OTT

GV Prakash’s Kingston Streams on This Platform: Tamil Sea Horror Fantasy Gets A Second Life

Kathak Legend Kumudini Lakhia Passes Away At 95 In Ahmedabad

Kathak Legend Kumudini Lakhia Passes Away At 95 In Ahmedabad

Viral Video: Man Donning A Police Uniform Hurl Abuses At Crowd In Hindi During Seedhe Maut Concert, Internet Slams Incident

Viral Video: Man Donning A Police Uniform Hurl Abuses At Crowd In Hindi During Seedhe

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days

Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide In Less Than 3 Days

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?