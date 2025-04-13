Ecuador Votes in Presidential Election: All You Need To Know

Ecuador Presidential Election: Polls opened at 7 a.m. local time (1200 GMT; 8 a.m. EST) and will close at 5 p.m. (2200 GMT; 6 p.m. EST).

Ecuadorians are voting Sunday in a presidential runoff, the second election in less than two years, the Associated Press reported. Polls opened at 7 a.m. local time (1200 GMT; 8 a.m. EST) and will close at 5 p.m. (2200 GMT; 6 p.m. EST), with initial results expected to be out around two hours after the polling. Here’s all you need to know about Ecuador’s crucial election:

Who Are the Top Contenders?

The choice is between: Daniel Noboa—the incumbent president, a conservative and young millionaire, and Luisa González — a leftist lawyer and former lawmaker.



Is Voting Mandatory?

More than 13 million people are eligible to vote, and voting is mandatory for adults up to 65 years old, the report said.

Voting, however, is optional for ages 16-17 and those over 65.

According to the report, non-voters face a $46 fine.

What Are the Top Concerns?

Reports suggest voters are mainly worried about extortions, killings, and kidnappings, especially since 2021.

The surge in violence is reportedly linked to trafficking of cocaine produced in Colombia and Peru.

Both candidates have promised tough-on-crime policies, better police equipment, and international cooperation to fight drug cartels and gangs.

What Happened Last Time?

According to the AP report, Noboa and González – relatively less known during the 2023 snap election – were first-term lawmakers when then-President Guillermo Lasso dissolved the National Assembly in May 2023, triggering early elections.

In the October 2023 runoff, Noboa beat González, even though both had similar support ratings: Noboa: 44.17% and González: 44%

What Are Analysts Saying?

Analysts are expecting Sunday’s results to have a very tight margin, the report said, adding that the presidential race is too close to call, with both candidates promising solutions to the country’s most urgent problems.

