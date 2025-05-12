Edan Alexander Freed: Last American Hostage From Gaza Rejects Meeting With Netanyahu

Following eight months of grueling negotiations and a complex geopolitical web, Alexander's release was secured as part of a four-party agreement between Hamas, the United States, Qatar, and Egypt.

Edan Alexander, the last American held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, has been freed, but his emotional and physical state remains a concern. Alexander, a 20-year-old Israeli-American, chose not to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following his release, citing reports from Israeli media. His decision to reject the meeting adds a layer of complexity to the situation, highlighting the intense emotional toll the hostage experience has taken on him.

Hostage’s Release Marks a Long-Awaited End

Edan Alexander’s release marks the end of a painful chapter for his family and the US-Israeli community. Alexander, a native of Tenafly, New Jersey, was abducted during Hamas’s brutal cross-border attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The assault launched the war in Gaza and led to Alexander’s capture while stationed at his military base. He had chosen to remain on base during the Jewish Sabbath, which ultimately led to his abduction by Hamas militants.

Following eight months of grueling negotiations and a complex geopolitical web, Alexander’s release was secured as part of a four-party agreement between Hamas, the United States, Qatar, and Egypt. This agreement also signals a potential breakthrough in the broader issue of hostage releases, as it may open the door for the release of the remaining 58 hostages still believed to be held in Gaza.

Netanyahu Calls It an “Emotional Moment”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the release as a “very emotional moment.” In a statement, Netanyahu emphasized the military and political pressure that contributed to Alexander’s freedom, thanking President Donald Trump for his involvement in the negotiations. “This was achieved thanks to our military pressure and the political pressure exerted by President Trump,” Netanyahu said.

Despite Netanyahu’s public celebration, the emotional state of Alexander has been a matter of concern. Israeli Channel 12 reported that the young hostage’s physical and emotional health is in a fragile state, though there has been no official confirmation of these details.

Trump’s Role in Alexander’s Release

Donald Trump, who is currently visiting the region, played a pivotal role in the release of the hostages. Hamas confirmed that Alexander’s release was a goodwill gesture to Trump, who has been vocal about his efforts to secure the freedom of American captives. Trump also celebrated the news of Alexander’s release on social media, calling it “great news” and sharing his relief that the young man is now free.

Prospects for Other Hostage Releases

The release of Edan Alexander is seen as a possible turning point in the ongoing negotiations for other hostages held by Hamas. Both Qatar and Egypt have praised the transfer as a positive gesture that could pave the way for the release of the remaining hostages. With diplomatic efforts intensifying, there is hope that the positive momentum from Alexander’s release will bring about further breakthroughs.

