Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Edan Alexander Freed: Last American Hostage From Gaza Rejects Meeting With Netanyahu

Edan Alexander Freed: Last American Hostage From Gaza Rejects Meeting With Netanyahu

Following eight months of grueling negotiations and a complex geopolitical web, Alexander's release was secured as part of a four-party agreement between Hamas, the United States, Qatar, and Egypt.

Edan Alexander Freed: Last American Hostage From Gaza Rejects Meeting With Netanyahu

Edan Alexander, the last American held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, has been freed, but his emotional and physical state remains a concern.


Edan Alexander, the last American held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, has been freed, but his emotional and physical state remains a concern. Alexander, a 20-year-old Israeli-American, chose not to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following his release, citing reports from Israeli media. His decision to reject the meeting adds a layer of complexity to the situation, highlighting the intense emotional toll the hostage experience has taken on him.

Hostage’s Release Marks a Long-Awaited End

Edan Alexander’s release marks the end of a painful chapter for his family and the US-Israeli community. Alexander, a native of Tenafly, New Jersey, was abducted during Hamas’s brutal cross-border attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The assault launched the war in Gaza and led to Alexander’s capture while stationed at his military base. He had chosen to remain on base during the Jewish Sabbath, which ultimately led to his abduction by Hamas militants.

Following eight months of grueling negotiations and a complex geopolitical web, Alexander’s release was secured as part of a four-party agreement between Hamas, the United States, Qatar, and Egypt. This agreement also signals a potential breakthrough in the broader issue of hostage releases, as it may open the door for the release of the remaining 58 hostages still believed to be held in Gaza.

Netanyahu Calls It an “Emotional Moment”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the release as a “very emotional moment.” In a statement, Netanyahu emphasized the military and political pressure that contributed to Alexander’s freedom, thanking President Donald Trump for his involvement in the negotiations. “This was achieved thanks to our military pressure and the political pressure exerted by President Trump,” Netanyahu said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite Netanyahu’s public celebration, the emotional state of Alexander has been a matter of concern. Israeli Channel 12 reported that the young hostage’s physical and emotional health is in a fragile state, though there has been no official confirmation of these details.

Trump’s Role in Alexander’s Release

Donald Trump, who is currently visiting the region, played a pivotal role in the release of the hostages. Hamas confirmed that Alexander’s release was a goodwill gesture to Trump, who has been vocal about his efforts to secure the freedom of American captives. Trump also celebrated the news of Alexander’s release on social media, calling it “great news” and sharing his relief that the young man is now free.

Prospects for Other Hostage Releases

The release of Edan Alexander is seen as a possible turning point in the ongoing negotiations for other hostages held by Hamas. Both Qatar and Egypt have praised the transfer as a positive gesture that could pave the way for the release of the remaining hostages. With diplomatic efforts intensifying, there is hope that the positive momentum from Alexander’s release will bring about further breakthroughs.

ALSO READ: UK’s New Immigration Rules: Citizenship Only After 10 Years, Tougher Rules for Migrant Workers

Filed under

Edan Alexander Hamas Hostage Release

newsx

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Brief Parliament Panel on India-Pakistan Military Conflict on May 19
newsx

Indian Army Confirms No Drone Presence, Situation Under Control
Edan Alexander, the last

Edan Alexander Freed: Last American Hostage From Gaza Rejects Meeting With Netanyahu
Kyle Snyder, the Olympic

Who is Kyle Snyder? Olympic Gold Medalist Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting
Olympic wrestling champio

Olympic Wrestler Kyle Snyder Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting
newsx

Buddha Smiles Again: PM Modi Delivers Strong Nuclear Warning To Pakistan On Buddha Purnima
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Brief Parliament Panel on India-Pakistan Military Conflict on May 19

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Brief Parliament Panel on India-Pakistan Military Conflict on May 19

Indian Army Confirms No Drone Presence, Situation Under Control

Indian Army Confirms No Drone Presence, Situation Under Control

Who is Kyle Snyder? Olympic Gold Medalist Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting

Who is Kyle Snyder? Olympic Gold Medalist Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting

Olympic Wrestler Kyle Snyder Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting

Olympic Wrestler Kyle Snyder Arrested In Columbus Prostitution Sting

Buddha Smiles Again: PM Modi Delivers Strong Nuclear Warning To Pakistan On Buddha Purnima

Buddha Smiles Again: PM Modi Delivers Strong Nuclear Warning To Pakistan On Buddha Purnima

Entertainment

Tory Lanez Stabbed In California Prison Yard: Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

Tory Lanez Stabbed In California Prison Yard: Hospitalized With Serious Injuries

Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Returns, Alia Bhatt And Janhvi Kapoor Set To Debut

Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Returns, Alia Bhatt And Janhvi Kapoor Set To Debut

Will BTS Army See Tom Cruise And Jin on ‘Run Jin’ in Surprise Variety Show Crossover

Will BTS Army See Tom Cruise And Jin on ‘Run Jin’ in Surprise Variety Show

King: Anil Kapoor Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Next Big Action Film

King: Anil Kapoor Joins Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan In Siddharth Anand’s Next Big

‘Tears You Never Showed’: Anushka Sharma’s Emotional Note For Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement

‘Tears You Never Showed’: Anushka Sharma’s Emotional Note For Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom