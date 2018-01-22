After former chief of RAW, KC Verma slammed the Aadhaar Card in a written piece, Edward Snowden took to Twitter and backed his opinion. In his rant, the former CIA agent went on to say that demands related to Aadhaar should be criminalised.

Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) official, Edward Snowden has once again decried the widespread implementation of Aadhaar Card in India. Earlier in January, Snowden condemned the Aadhaar claiming its result is an abuse and this time out, the ex-sleuth has backed a written onslaught on Aadhaar by a former head of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Snowden took to his Twitter account on Sunday and teared into Aadhaar system while sharing the article written by KC Verma.

Snowden, who is wanted in the United States for leaking classified information that revealed numerous global surveillance programs, wrote on Twitter, “Rarely do former intel chiefs and I agree, but the head of India’s RAW writes Aadhaar is being abused by banks, telcos, and transport not to police entitlements, but as a proxy for identity–an improper gate to service. Such demands must be criminalized.”

With the growing disillusionment among Indian masses towards Aadhaar Card, UIDAI posted a tweet on January 17 in a desperate bid to retain the faith of public. UIDAI’s tweet read, “Aadhaar is an identifier, not a profiling tool. Aadhaar database does not keep any information about bank accounts, shares, mutual funds, property details, health records, family details, religion, caste, education etc.”

After backing KC Verma’s opinion, Snowden replied to UIDAI’s tweet saying, “That might be true if banks, landlords, hospitals, schools, telephone & internet companies were prohibited by law from asking for your Aadhaar number. But any Indian can tell you they’re asked for their number by non-government entities––and those companies have databases too.”

Aadhaar has come under fire after a report claimed that any individual’s information in Aadhaar can be bought for a petty sum of Rs 500. Ever since then there have been routine attacks on Aadhaar and its governing body UIDAI. Most recently, former RAW head KC Verma lambasted Aadhaar in a written piece calling India’s condition with the Card as Aadhaaritis.