Egg Prices In The US Drop 12.7% In April: Trump’s Claims Backed By CPI Data Amid Bird Flu Recovery

Egg prices in the US dropped 12.7% in April 2025, the sharpest decline since 1984, following Donald Trump's claims about falling grocery prices. CPI data shows prices remain high year-on-year amid easing avian flu impact.

President Donald Trump’s recent comments on falling grocery prices—especially eggs—appear to have some basis in fact. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report confirms a 12.7% monthly decline in egg prices for April, marking the steepest drop since 1984.

The average retail price for a dozen Grade A eggs decreased to $5.12, down from $6.23 in March, which was a record high. This is the first time in six months that egg prices have shown a month-to-month decrease, reflecting an easing of the avian flu crisis that has plagued the country’s poultry industry since 2022.

Trump: “We Have Too Many Eggs”

Earlier in May, Trump addressed rising consumer concerns, saying, “You can have all the eggs you want. We have too many eggs. In fact, if anything, the prices are getting too low. So I just want to let you know that the prices are down.”

While his phrasing stirred political debate, April’s CPI data confirms a notable price drop, aligning with his broader narrative of improving affordability.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Prices Still Far From Pre-Flu Levels

Despite April’s relief, egg prices remain 79% higher than the same time in 2024, when a dozen eggs cost about $2.86. The ongoing high prices are largely due to the avian influenza outbreaks that decimated egg-laying flocks. Over 169 million birds have been lost since 2022, pushing prices to historic highs.

However, the number of bird flu outbreaks has fallen drastically—from 59 in February to just 3 in April—helping stabilize egg supplies.

Experts Expect Prices to Keep Falling

According to David L. Ortega, a food economics professor at Michigan State University, “We expect continued price declines through May and June due to post-Easter seasonal drops in demand and reduced outbreaks.”

Still, Ortega cautions that a single outbreak at a major facility could quickly reverse the gains. Recent cases in Ohio and South Dakota, which affected over 927,000 hens, highlight the fragility of the recovery.

Government and Market Response

To address the crisis and prevent future supply shocks:

The USDA announced a $1 billion investment in February aimed at improving biosecurity on farms.

Egg imports surged 77.5% in the first quarter of 2025, with supplies coming from South Korea, Brazil, and Turkey.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Declares Indian Diplomat Persona Non Grata After India’s Tit-For-Tat Move