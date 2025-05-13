Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Egg Prices In The US Drop 12.7% In April: Trump’s Claims Backed By CPI Data Amid Bird Flu Recovery

Egg Prices In The US Drop 12.7% In April: Trump’s Claims Backed By CPI Data Amid Bird Flu Recovery

Egg prices in the US dropped 12.7% in April 2025, the sharpest decline since 1984, following Donald Trump's claims about falling grocery prices. CPI data shows prices remain high year-on-year amid easing avian flu impact.

Egg Prices In The US Drop 12.7% In April: Trump’s Claims Backed By CPI Data Amid Bird Flu Recovery


President Donald Trump’s recent comments on falling grocery prices—especially eggs—appear to have some basis in fact. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report confirms a 12.7% monthly decline in egg prices for April, marking the steepest drop since 1984.

The average retail price for a dozen Grade A eggs decreased to $5.12, down from $6.23 in March, which was a record high. This is the first time in six months that egg prices have shown a month-to-month decrease, reflecting an easing of the avian flu crisis that has plagued the country’s poultry industry since 2022.

Trump: “We Have Too Many Eggs”

Earlier in May, Trump addressed rising consumer concerns, saying, “You can have all the eggs you want. We have too many eggs. In fact, if anything, the prices are getting too low. So I just want to let you know that the prices are down.”

While his phrasing stirred political debate, April’s CPI data confirms a notable price drop, aligning with his broader narrative of improving affordability.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Prices Still Far From Pre-Flu Levels

Despite April’s relief, egg prices remain 79% higher than the same time in 2024, when a dozen eggs cost about $2.86. The ongoing high prices are largely due to the avian influenza outbreaks that decimated egg-laying flocks. Over 169 million birds have been lost since 2022, pushing prices to historic highs.

However, the number of bird flu outbreaks has fallen drastically—from 59 in February to just 3 in April—helping stabilize egg supplies.

Experts Expect Prices to Keep Falling

According to David L. Ortega, a food economics professor at Michigan State University, “We expect continued price declines through May and June due to post-Easter seasonal drops in demand and reduced outbreaks.”

Still, Ortega cautions that a single outbreak at a major facility could quickly reverse the gains. Recent cases in Ohio and South Dakota, which affected over 927,000 hens, highlight the fragility of the recovery.

Government and Market Response

To address the crisis and prevent future supply shocks:

  • The USDA announced a $1 billion investment in February aimed at improving biosecurity on farms.

  • Egg imports surged 77.5% in the first quarter of 2025, with supplies coming from South Korea, Brazil, and Turkey.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Declares Indian Diplomat Persona Non Grata After India’s Tit-For-Tat Move

Filed under

CPI egg price April 2025 egg prices USA 2025 Trump egg price comment

newsx

Meta Launches AI-Powered Ray-Ban Smart Glasses In India Starting May 19
newsx

Microsoft Layoffs 2025: 6,000 Jobs Cut as AI Investments Reshape Workforce
newsx

India’s Inflation Falls To 3.16% In April—Lowest Since 2019, Raising Rate Cut Hopes
newsx

Egg Prices In The US Drop 12.7% In April: Trump’s Claims Backed By CPI Data...
NASA has unveiled three m

Hear The Universe: NASA Turns Black Hole Signals Into Stunning Audio
In a major political deve

Mark Carney Unveils New 38-Member Canadian Cabinet: Anita Anand Appointed Foreign Affairs Minister
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Meta Launches AI-Powered Ray-Ban Smart Glasses In India Starting May 19

Meta Launches AI-Powered Ray-Ban Smart Glasses In India Starting May 19

Microsoft Layoffs 2025: 6,000 Jobs Cut as AI Investments Reshape Workforce

Microsoft Layoffs 2025: 6,000 Jobs Cut as AI Investments Reshape Workforce

India’s Inflation Falls To 3.16% In April—Lowest Since 2019, Raising Rate Cut Hopes

India’s Inflation Falls To 3.16% In April—Lowest Since 2019, Raising Rate Cut Hopes

Hear The Universe: NASA Turns Black Hole Signals Into Stunning Audio

Hear The Universe: NASA Turns Black Hole Signals Into Stunning Audio

Mark Carney Unveils New 38-Member Canadian Cabinet: Anita Anand Appointed Foreign Affairs Minister

Mark Carney Unveils New 38-Member Canadian Cabinet: Anita Anand Appointed Foreign Affairs Minister

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Alia Bhatt Cancels Cannes 2025 Debut Due To Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss? Viral Video Tells The Truth

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss?

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic Scene With Her

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom