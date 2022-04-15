This comes after war broke out between Russia and Ukraine as both the countries used to be Egypt's major wheat suppliers.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that Egypt has approved India as a wheat supplier. The Union Minister said in a tweet, “Indian farmers are feeding the world. Egypt approves India as a wheat supplier. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government steps in as the world look for reliable alternate sources for a steady food supply. Our farmers have ensured our granaries overflow and we are ready to serve the world.”



The Egyptian delegation of the General Authority for Supply Commodities, Agriculture and Supply Ministry which is on an India visit, examined Indian grains which involved touring fields and grain warehouses as well as export warehouses in different Indian provinces including Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

