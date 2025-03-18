Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Egypt Calls Israeli Attacks On Gaza A ‘Flagrant Violation Of Ceasefire Deal’

Egypt Calls Israeli Attacks On Gaza A ‘Flagrant Violation Of Ceasefire Deal’

Egypt has also urged the international community “to immediately intervene to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip”.

Egypt Calls Israeli Attacks On Gaza A ‘Flagrant Violation Of Ceasefire Deal’


With the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launching widespread strikes against Hamas strongholds across the Gaza Strip, which have reportedly claimed the lives of at least 404 people so far, Egypt—a key mediator in the Gaza truce agreement—has called the attacks a “flagrant violation of the ceasefire deal,” foreign media reported.

According to the Guardian, the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement that it rejects “all Israeli attacks which aim to … make ongoing efforts to de-escalate and regain stability fail.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Egypt has also urged the international community “to immediately intervene to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip”.

Classes suspended in dozens of Gaza schools after Israeli airstrikes

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run education ministry in Gaza, reportedly said that classes were suspended in dozens of schools, following the deadly strikes. Around 70 schools had resumed classes only in recent weeks, it added.

The developments come with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz directing the IDF to take strong action against Hamas in Gaza. “The IDF is, at this time, attacking targets of the Hamas terrorist organisation throughout the Gaza Strip in order to achieve the objectives of the war as they have been determined by the political echelon, including the release of all of our hostages, the living and the deceased,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office read.

The decision follows Hamas’s continued refusal to release Israeli hostages and its rejection of “all of the proposals it has received from US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and from the mediators,” the statement added.

The Israeli government also warned that it “will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength.”

ALSO READ: Over 400 Palestinians Killed In Overnight Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza: Officials

Filed under

Egypt gaza Gaza ceasefire deal Israeli Attacks

Dwarf Comedian Darshan

Who Is Dwarf Comedian Darshan? YouTuber Jailed For 20 Years, Fined Rs 1 lakh For...
newsx

Egypt Calls Israeli Attacks On Gaza A ‘Flagrant Violation Of Ceasefire Deal’
newsx

Konkan’s Devgad Alphonso Mangoes Get Tamper-Proof UID Seal For Authenticity
Amitabh Bachchan

What Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth? Big B Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Actor, Beats SRK, Allu...
newsx

President Trump Wins The Trump Golf Club Championship, Internet Says, ’36 People Are Dead, Disgusting’
U.S President Donald Trum

Kremlin Says Putin And Trump To Speak Later Today
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Dwarf Comedian Darshan? YouTuber Jailed For 20 Years, Fined Rs 1 lakh For Rape Of A Minor

Who Is Dwarf Comedian Darshan? YouTuber Jailed For 20 Years, Fined Rs 1 lakh For...

Konkan’s Devgad Alphonso Mangoes Get Tamper-Proof UID Seal For Authenticity

Konkan’s Devgad Alphonso Mangoes Get Tamper-Proof UID Seal For Authenticity

What Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth? Big B Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Actor, Beats SRK, Allu Arjun After Paying ₹120 Crore In Tax

What Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth? Big B Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Actor, Beats SRK, Allu...

President Trump Wins The Trump Golf Club Championship, Internet Says, ’36 People Are Dead, Disgusting’

President Trump Wins The Trump Golf Club Championship, Internet Says, ’36 People Are Dead, Disgusting’

Kremlin Says Putin And Trump To Speak Later Today

Kremlin Says Putin And Trump To Speak Later Today

Entertainment

Who Is Dwarf Comedian Darshan? YouTuber Jailed For 20 Years, Fined Rs 1 lakh For Rape Of A Minor

Who Is Dwarf Comedian Darshan? YouTuber Jailed For 20 Years, Fined Rs 1 lakh For

What Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth? Big B Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Actor, Beats SRK, Allu Arjun After Paying ₹120 Crore In Tax

What Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth? Big B Becomes Highest Tax-Paying Actor, Beats SRK, Allu

Where To Stream Pradeep Ranganathan’s Latest Blockbuster Dragon? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Where To Stream Pradeep Ranganathan’s Latest Blockbuster Dragon? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips