The Egyptian election authority announced on Tuesday excluding the name of former army chief of staff Sami Anan, who seeks to join the 2018 presidential race, from the eligible voters’ database. The National Election Authority (NEA) said that his inclusion in the voters’ database violates the law, Xinhua cited the Egyptian state TV as saying. The Egyptian constitution does not allow military men to join or vote in elections.

The Egyptian army said in an official statement on Tuesday that it will summon Anan to interrogate him over “legal violations” he made by running for president without a prior approval from the armed forces. According to the military regulations, Anan has to resign or get prior approval from the supreme council of the armed forces before running for president, otherwise, he could be summoned for military service whenever necessary. The army statement said that Anan falsified official documents stating he has ended his service at the armed forces, “which is not true,” adding that he will be summoned to be interrogated over “the violations and crimes” included in his move towards the presidential bid.

He blamed in his video statement Egypt's ongoing problems on "wrong policies" and calling on the country's institutions not to take sides in favour of any candidate.