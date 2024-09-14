Egypt Passenger Train Collision: 3 Killed, Scores Injured

At least three people, including two children, lost their lives, and around 29 others were injured after two passenger trains collided in Egypt. According to the Health Ministry, five of the injured are in critical condition.

At least three people, including two children, lost their lives, and around 29 others were injured after two passenger trains collided in Egypt. According to the Health Ministry, five of the injured are in critical condition.

The Ministry also mentioned that the injured were transported to hospitals, and rescue efforts were continuing after the accident. The railway authority stated that the crash occurred in the city of Zagazig, the capital of Sharqiya province. One of the trains was traveling from Zagazig to Ismailia, while the other was en route from Mansoura to Zagazig.

Train accidents a frequent occurrence in Egypt

Zagazig is situated in the Nile Delta, approximately 80 kilometers (about 50 miles) north of Cairo. Egypt has been working for several years to upgrade its transportation system, modernize trains, and improve railway infrastructure.

Train accidents remain a frequent occurrence in Egypt, where the aging railway system has long struggled with mismanagement. In August, a train in the Mediterranean province of Alexandria collided with a truck crossing the tracks, resulting in two fatalities.

In recent years, the government has introduced initiatives aimed at enhancing the railway network. In 2018, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi mentioned that approximately 250 billion Egyptian pounds (€4.7 billion, $8.13 billion) would be required to effectively overhaul the country’s deteriorating rail system.

Read More: Typhoon Yagi’s Remnants Cause Devastating Floods and Landslides in Myanmar and Thailand

Egypt enhancing the railway network

In May 2022, the German industrial conglomerate Siemens signed an agreement to construct 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles) of high-speed rail lines across Egypt. The €8.1 billion ($8.7 billion) deal was the largest contract in Siemens’ 175-year history.

This agreement included not only the rail lines but also the delivery of 41 high-speed trains, 94 regional trains, 41 freight trains, and the construction of eight depots and freight stations. Siemens also committed to providing maintenance for the rail system for 15 years.

The ambitious project aimed to connect 60 cities with trains capable of speeds up to 230 kilometers per hour, offering rail access to about 90% of Egypt’s population. At the time of the signing, President el-Sissi described the project as the start of a new era for Egypt’s railway system, and by extension, for Africa and the Middle East.

Also Read: Stranded NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Set to Vote in 2024 US Elections Despite Prolonged Stay in Space