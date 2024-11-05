Egypt Strongly Condemns Israel’s Withdrawal From UNRWA: What’s Next For Palestinians?

In a press release issued by the Foreign Ministry, Egypt stressed that this decision marks a new chapter of “flagrant and systematic Israeli violations of international law and humanitarian law.”

Egypt has condemned, in the strongest terms, Israel’s decision to withdraw from the agreement regulating the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and the cessation of its activities.

The statement further described Israel’s actions as a “dangerous development,” aimed at undermining the Palestinian cause and the refugee issue, including the right of return.

The ministry emphasized that Israel’s decision reflects an unacceptable disregard for the United Nations, its agencies, and the broader international community.

On Monday morning, Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, tweeted a copy of a letter informing UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres of Israel’s decision to withdraw recognition of UNRWA. The announcement followed new legislation passed by the Knesset, barring Israeli officials from collaborating with UNRWA.

Danon tweeted, “Following the legislation on UNRWA, the State of Israel officially notified the President of the General Assembly of the termination of cooperation with the agency.”

He added, “Despite the overwhelming evidence we submitted to the UN that substantiates Hamas’ infiltration of UNRWA, the UN did nothing to rectify the situation. The State of Israel will continue to cooperate with humanitarian organizations, but not with organizations that promote terrorism against us.”

In recent months, UNRWA has faced criticism, with Israeli officials calling for the agency to be defunded and stripped of its authority in Gaza, amid allegations linking some UNRWA staff members to Hamas activities on October 7.

