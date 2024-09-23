Home
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

Egypt Supplies Somalia With Major Arms Shipment Amid Tensions

Egypt Supplies Somalia With Major Arms Shipment Amid Tensions

An Egyptian warship has delivered a significant cache of weaponry to Somalia, including anti-aircraft guns and artillery, according to port and military officials. This delivery, described as the second major shipment, may heighten tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia.

Strengthening Ties Amid Shared Concerns

The relationship between Egypt and Somalia has strengthened in recent months, fueled by mutual distrust of Ethiopia. Following the signing of a joint security pact in August, Egypt has sent multiple planeloads of arms to Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital.

Controversial Port Lease Deal

Tensions have escalated after Ethiopia agreed to a preliminary deal in January with the breakaway region of Somaliland, allowing the lease of land for a port in exchange for potential recognition of Somaliland’s independence. This agreement has angered Mogadishu, which views it as an infringement on its sovereignty.

Egypt’s Long-standing Discontent with Ethiopia

Egypt has long been at odds with Ethiopia over the construction of a large hydroelectric dam on the Nile’s headwaters, which it perceives as a threat to its water security. The Egyptian government condemned the deal between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

Military Unloading Operation

The unloading of the weapons began on Sunday, with security forces cordoning off the quayside and surrounding roads. Convoys transported the arms to a defense ministry facility and nearby military bases.

Somali Government’s Response

Nasra Bashir Ali, an official from the office of Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, shared a photo on social media showing Defense Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur observing the unloading process.

Ethiopia’s Military Presence in Somalia

Ethiopia has deployed approximately 3,000 soldiers to Somalia as part of an African Union peacekeeping mission aimed at combating Islamist insurgents. Additionally, between 5,000 to 7,000 Ethiopian troops are stationed in other regions under a bilateral agreement.

Somalia’s Demands for Ethiopian Troop Withdrawal

Somalia has labeled the Somaliland deal as an attack on its sovereignty and has called for the withdrawal of Ethiopian troops by the end of the year, unless the agreement is annulled.

Egypt’s Peacekeeping Proposal

In July, Egypt offered to contribute troops to a new peacekeeping mission in Somalia, although the Egyptian government has not publicly commented on this proposal.

Ethiopia’s Stance

While Ethiopia’s government has not responded to requests for comment, it has previously asserted that it cannot remain passive while other actors take actions that may destabilize the region.

