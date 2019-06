Mohammed Morsi, the ousted president of Egypt has died in court on Monday. State TV reported that Egypt's former president Mohammed Morsi collapsed after appearing in court.

Mohammed Morsi, the ousted president of Egypt has died in court on Monday. State TV reported that Egypt’s former president Mohammed Morsi collapsed after appearing in court. The 67-year-old was attending a court trial on espionage charges when he fainted and died on spot. His body was taken to hospital.

