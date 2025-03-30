Eid Around The World: Unique Traditions And Festivities Across Cultures

Let us see how various cultures from UAE to US, celebrate Eid festive occasion.

Eid al-Fitr, or the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” is the holiest celebration for Muslims across the globe. It concludes Ramadan, a sacred month of fasting, prayer, and contemplation. Although the fundamentals of Eid are the same everywhere, to provide prayers, donate charity, and indulge in celebratory feasts with family and friends, every nation infuses the celebration with its own special flavor.

Let us see how various cultures around the world celebrate this festive occasion.

United Arab Emirates

Eid in the UAE is a major event, with cities all around them dressed up in electrifying lights and ornaments. Families start the day off with prayers at mosques or outside spaces, clad in beautiful new attire. Giving is an integral part of Emirati traditionâ€”first, through Zakat al-Fitr (charity to the poor), and then by exchanging gifts. Public festivities, including fireworks, stage performances, and cultural activities, bring to life a festive and joyous mood.

Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, Eid is marked by the sighting of the new moon, and then special prayers in mosques. Families and friends come together to enjoy traditional feasts, with dishes such as kabsa (spiced rice with meat). Children are given Eidiya (money or gifts), and large-scale cultural events, such as falconry, camel racing, and folk dances, showcase the rich heritage of the country.

Egypt

Eid in Egypt is one with Kahk, a butter cookie that is stuffed with nuts or dates and powdered sugar-dusted. Relatives gather to prepare these treats in the days leading up to the celebration. Streets are lined with laughter as individuals go visit their relatives, exchange sweets, and indulge in festive meals consisting of fatta (a dish of rice, bread, and meat).

Indonesia

In Indonesia, Eid is referred to as Hari Raya Idul Fitri and is celebrated with Mudikâ€”a huge homecoming when city residents go back to their hometowns to celebrate with their families. Millions of individuals travel long distances, braving overcrowded trains and jammed roads, all for the sake of being reunited with their loved ones. It is preceded by takbir (chants of praise) and Eid prayers, and feasting and partying where dishes such as ketupat (rice cakes) are served.

Malaysia

Like Indonesia, Malaysians also engage in Balik Kampung (homecoming for Eid). What distinguishes Malaysian Eid, however, is the practice of Open Houses, where families of all backgrounds welcome neighbors and friends to share in celebratory meals. This creates harmony and enables everyone to partake in traditional fare such as rendang (spicy beef stew) and lemang (glutinous rice steamed in bamboo).

Turkey

In Turkey, Eid is known as Åžeker BayramÄ± or “Sugar Feast” because of the profusion of sweets consumed during the celebration. Children go around to neighbors and relatives, receiving candies, chocolates, and small presents, much like Halloween trick-or-treating. Families prepare such delicacies as baklava and lokum (Turkish delight), while elders are visited and respected with traditional salutations and acts of deference.

Nigeria

Northern Nigeria marks Eid with the Durbar Festival, a majestic procession of horsemen, drummers, and dancers in tribute to the Emir (traditional leader). The vibrant spectacle is a display of horsemanship and cultural pride, with participants wearing ornate, traditional clothing. Families also come together for special prayers, feasts, and community celebrations.

Pakistan

In Pakistan, Eid mornings start with the making of Sheer Khurma, a creamy and rich vermicelli pudding using milk, dates, and nuts. This traditional dish is served to visitors during the day, representing hospitality and generosity. Families call on each other, children are given Eidi, and bazaars are filled with people buying new clothes and presents.

India

Indian Eid celebrations include melas (fairs), where families go on carnival rides, visit food stalls, and shop for celebratory attire and jewelry. Cities and towns are transformed into their brightest best, and individuals exchange traditional foods such as biryani and seviyan (sweet vermicelli pudding). The ethos of bonding and celebration brings communities together from all over the country.

United States

In America, where Muslims are from different backgrounds, Eid festivals portray a blend of international practices. Packed Eid prayers are arranged in mosques and public spaces, with community events, charity collections, and cultural fairs afterwards. Public Eid festivities, particularly in urban centers such as New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, include food festivals, performances, and activities for children.

Iceland

During the summer days of up to 22 hours in Iceland, Ramadan fasting proves a special ordeal. Islamic theologians permit adjustment of fasting according to neighboring nations or Saudi Arabia’s schedule. At Eid, Muslims attend prayers and a multi-culture meal at one of Reykjavik’s mosques, enjoying national cuisine from diverse nations.

Wherever in the world it is being celebrated, Eid is still a moment of reflection, unity, and kind acts of kindness. Eid Mubarak to everyone!

