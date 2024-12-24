Home
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Eiffel Tower Fire: What We Know So Far

A fire broke out in the Eiffel Tower's elevator shaft on Monday, prompting the evacuation of around 1,200 people. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, which was traced to an overheating device near an elevator cable.

A fire forced the evacuation of approximately 1,200 people from the Eiffel Tower on Monday after flames were detected within the landmark’s elevator shaft.

Fire Details and Cause

French police confirmed to local media that the blaze was spotted between the first and second floors, in an elevator shaft. According to a police source cited by Boulevard Voltaire, firefighters believe the fire began when a device near an elevator cable overheated. Although the fire caused significant concern, the source noted that it has now been brought under control.

Despite the difficulties faced by firefighters in accessing the source of the flames, they were able to contain the fire without further incident. “The fire has been brought under control and is now out,” said the source.

Impact on the Eiffel Tower and Visitors

As firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, the Eiffel Tower was closed to tourists. The site, which typically sees between 15,000 and 25,000 visitors daily, was temporarily halted to ensure safety while the situation was handled.

This incident follows a false alarm earlier this year, when social media posts suggested the Eiffel Tower was on fire in January, though these claims were later debunked as hoaxes. However, the landmark has experienced a real fire before, notably in 1956 when a blaze broke out in the tower’s television transmission room, causing considerable damage.

Eiffel Tower Fire: Eyewitness Accounts and Official Statements

Julien Tellier, a journalist for Boulevard Voltaire, reported, “Around 1,200 people were evacuated. The firefighters have reportedly identified the origin of the flames as overheating of a cable.” He added that while the fire has been extinguished, the cause appears to be linked to a device malfunctioning near one of the tower’s elevator cables.

Social media users on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) also shared their experiences, with some noting that they were present at the Eiffel Tower during the evacuation.

A Reminder of Previous Major Fires in Paris

The fire at the Eiffel Tower occurred five years after the devastating blaze at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. On April 15, 2019, a fire burned for nearly 15 hours, collapsing the cathedral’s 18th-century spire and destroying the roof and parts of the vaulted ceiling. In the wake of the tragedy, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild the cathedral, stating, “We will rebuild the cathedral even more beautifully and I want it to be finished within five years. And we can do it.”

In December of this year, the Notre Dame Cathedral reopened to the public, with prominent figures such as former U.S. President Donald Trump, world leaders, royals, and business tycoons in attendance.

