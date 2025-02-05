Home
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
El Salvador Offers To Jail Deportees From The US At A Cost Amid Legal Concerns

While President Donald Trump expressed support for the proposal, acknowledging potential legal hurdles, he stated it would be a cost-effective solution for the U.S.

El Salvador Offers To Jail Deportees From The US At A Cost Amid Legal Concerns


El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has offered to incarcerate American convicts and deported illegal migrants from any nationality in the country’s largest and most notorious prison, the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT). Bukele’s offer, made during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has stirred significant attention but also raised legal and ethical questions about the feasibility of such an arrangement under U.S. law.

The CECOT, a maximum-security facility, houses thousands of inmates in brutal conditions. Bukele, known for his hardline stance on crime and his administration’s controversial crackdown on violent gangs, has presented the proposal as a cost-effective way for the U.S. to reduce its prison expenses while tackling its overcrowded prison system. He specifically offered to house U.S. deportees, including those convicted of crimes, and migrants of any nationality, particularly those linked to notorious gangs such as MS-13 and Tren de Aragua.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump, while expressing support for the idea, acknowledged the legal hurdles involved. Trump commented that if there were no legal obstacles, he would agree to the arrangement “in a heartbeat,” noting that it would be cheaper than maintaining prisoners in the U.S. He also mentioned the possibility of negotiating payments with El Salvador to lower the financial burden on the U.S. government while supporting El Salvador’s own mass incarceration initiatives.

Trump’s top envoy, Senator Marco Rubio, echoed the president’s optimism but admitted that the proposal would require further review due to constitutional concerns. The U.S. Constitution prohibits “cruel and unusual punishment” and guarantees due process, and there is little precedent for sending U.S. citizens to serve their sentences in foreign prisons. Additionally, American citizens enjoy constitutional protections that make it difficult to deport them, particularly to countries with questionable human rights records like El Salvador.

El Salvador’s prison system, already notorious for its harsh conditions, would face additional scrutiny if the proposal is pursued. The CECOT facility, which opened in 2023, is designed to hold 40,000 prisoners but houses inmates in overcrowded conditions. Reports describe cells that hold up to 70 prisoners at once, with no visitor access, and a lack of rehabilitation programs. The prison has earned a reputation for its inhumane conditions, with inmates kept in windowless cells and subjected to strict surveillance.

While Bukele’s offer aims to solve both U.S. overcrowding issues and El Salvador’s own prison challenges, it also brings to the forefront complex legal and ethical questions. As the Trump administration weighs the proposal, the fate of thousands of deported criminals remains uncertain, as both countries navigate the potential implications of outsourcing prison services on an international scale.

