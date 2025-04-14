El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has refused to comply with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling demanding the return of deported Salvadoran citizen Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, despite prior legal protections. Bukele, known for his hardline immigration stance, dismissed the request, calling it "preposterous" and refusing to facilitate Garcia’s return.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has firmly stated that he is not inclined to return Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia to the United States, despite legal pressures and prior rulings. Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran citizen who had lived in Maryland for approximately 15 years, was deported to El Salvador, even though he had been granted protection by a U.S. immigration judge. Currently, he is in custody at El Salvador’s notorious mega-prison, CECOT, which is known for housing deported migrants.

The U.S. Supreme Court had ordered that the Trump administration facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S. after his deportation. However, in a meeting with U.S. officials on Monday, President Bukele made it clear that he would not comply with this order.

President Bukele’s Response

During a visit to the White House, Bukele was asked about the possibility of returning Abrego Garcia to the U.S. His response was unequivocal: “The question is preposterous: how can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States?” Bukele, known for his controversial stance on immigration and security issues, denied any possibility of facilitating the return of the deported man.

Bukele’s administration has become a key partner to former President Donald Trump’s hardline stance on immigration. The U.S. government, under the Trump administration, is paying the Salvadoran government $6 million to house migrants in CECOT, which is part of a broader effort to tackle illegal immigration and gang violence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Legal Framework Over Kilmar Abrego Garcia

The case of Abrego Garcia touches on the application of the Alien Enemies Act, a wartime law from the 18th century that allows the U.S. government to deport foreign nationals during times of war or national security concerns. This law has been used by the Trump administration to deport large groups of individuals, including many from El Salvador and Venezuela, who are allegedly tied to gangs.

Abrego Garcia’s attorney has refuted claims that he is involved in any gang activities, emphasizing that he should not be considered part of any criminal organizations. Nevertheless, the Trump administration invoked the Alien Enemies Act to facilitate the deportation of Abrego Garcia and many others, despite their legal protections in the U.S.

Supreme Court Ruling on Kilmar Abrego Garcia and U.S. Response

While the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration had the legal right to use the Alien Enemies Act to deport these individuals, the Court also ordered the government to arrange for Abrego Garcia’s return.

However, in the Oval Office meeting between U.S. officials and President Bukele, Attorney General Pam Bondi clarified that the U.S. government’s obligation in the case was limited to providing a plane for the deportee’s return. She downplayed the legal complexities of Abrego Garcia’s deportation, calling the issue “a paperwork” matter. She further emphasized that it was up to the Salvadoran government to decide whether or not to return him. “That’s up to El Salvador if they want to return him. That’s not up to us,” Bondi remarked.

The Salvadoran Government’s Position

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller also weighed in, stating that it was ultimately President Bukele’s decision. “He’s a citizen of El Salvador, so it’s very arrogant even for American media to suggest that we would even tell El Salvador how to handle their own citizens,” Miller asserted.

Also Read: Trump Hosts El Salvador President Nayib Bukele At White House: What’s Driving The Visit? | Explained