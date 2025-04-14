Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele Defies U.S. Supreme Court, Refuses to Return Deportee Kilmar Abrego Garcia

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele Defies U.S. Supreme Court, Refuses to Return Deportee Kilmar Abrego Garcia

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has refused to comply with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling demanding the return of deported Salvadoran citizen Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, despite prior legal protections. Bukele, known for his hardline immigration stance, dismissed the request, calling it "preposterous" and refusing to facilitate Garcia’s return.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele Defies U.S. Supreme Court, Refuses to Return Deportee Kilmar Abrego Garcia

El Salvador's President Bukele rejects U.S. Supreme Court ruling to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, calling the request "preposterous."


El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has firmly stated that he is not inclined to return Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia to the United States, despite legal pressures and prior rulings. Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran citizen who had lived in Maryland for approximately 15 years, was deported to El Salvador, even though he had been granted protection by a U.S. immigration judge. Currently, he is in custody at El Salvador’s notorious mega-prison, CECOT, which is known for housing deported migrants.

The U.S. Supreme Court had ordered that the Trump administration facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S. after his deportation. However, in a meeting with U.S. officials on Monday, President Bukele made it clear that he would not comply with this order.

President Bukele’s Response

During a visit to the White House, Bukele was asked about the possibility of returning Abrego Garcia to the U.S. His response was unequivocal: “The question is preposterous: how can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States?” Bukele, known for his controversial stance on immigration and security issues, denied any possibility of facilitating the return of the deported man.

Bukele’s administration has become a key partner to former President Donald Trump’s hardline stance on immigration. The U.S. government, under the Trump administration, is paying the Salvadoran government $6 million to house migrants in CECOT, which is part of a broader effort to tackle illegal immigration and gang violence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Legal Framework Over Kilmar Abrego Garcia

The case of Abrego Garcia touches on the application of the Alien Enemies Act, a wartime law from the 18th century that allows the U.S. government to deport foreign nationals during times of war or national security concerns. This law has been used by the Trump administration to deport large groups of individuals, including many from El Salvador and Venezuela, who are allegedly tied to gangs.

Abrego Garcia’s attorney has refuted claims that he is involved in any gang activities, emphasizing that he should not be considered part of any criminal organizations. Nevertheless, the Trump administration invoked the Alien Enemies Act to facilitate the deportation of Abrego Garcia and many others, despite their legal protections in the U.S.

Supreme Court Ruling on Kilmar Abrego Garcia and U.S. Response

While the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration had the legal right to use the Alien Enemies Act to deport these individuals, the Court also ordered the government to arrange for Abrego Garcia’s return.

However, in the Oval Office meeting between U.S. officials and President Bukele, Attorney General Pam Bondi clarified that the U.S. government’s obligation in the case was limited to providing a plane for the deportee’s return. She downplayed the legal complexities of Abrego Garcia’s deportation, calling the issue “a paperwork” matter. She further emphasized that it was up to the Salvadoran government to decide whether or not to return him. “That’s up to El Salvador if they want to return him. That’s not up to us,” Bondi remarked.

The Salvadoran Government’s Position

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller also weighed in, stating that it was ultimately President Bukele’s decision. “He’s a citizen of El Salvador, so it’s very arrogant even for American media to suggest that we would even tell El Salvador how to handle their own citizens,” Miller asserted.

Also Read: Trump Hosts El Salvador President Nayib Bukele At White House: What’s Driving The Visit? | Explained

Filed under

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele Kilmar Abrego Garcia

newsx

Happy Bengali New Year: Mamata Banerjee Extends Poila Boishakh Wishes
Harvard rejects Trump adm

‘We Won’t Be Bullied’: Harvard Defies Trump Unlike Columbia, Risks $9B in Showdown Over Campus...
newsx

Apply For Government Job, Salary Upto Rs 1.10 Lakh, Here’s How To Apply
Rapper Tay-K convicted of

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar
El Salvador's President B

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele Defies U.S. Supreme Court, Refuses to Return Deportee Kilmar Abrego...
newsx

FIR Against OYO In Jaipur, Inflated Bookings, ₹2.66 Crore GST Notice Spark Criminal Case
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Happy Bengali New Year: Mamata Banerjee Extends Poila Boishakh Wishes

Happy Bengali New Year: Mamata Banerjee Extends Poila Boishakh Wishes

‘We Won’t Be Bullied’: Harvard Defies Trump Unlike Columbia, Risks $9B in Showdown Over Campus Protest Crackdown

‘We Won’t Be Bullied’: Harvard Defies Trump Unlike Columbia, Risks $9B in Showdown Over Campus...

Apply For Government Job, Salary Upto Rs 1.10 Lakh, Here’s How To Apply

Apply For Government Job, Salary Upto Rs 1.10 Lakh, Here’s How To Apply

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

FIR Against OYO In Jaipur, Inflated Bookings, ₹2.66 Crore GST Notice Spark Criminal Case

FIR Against OYO In Jaipur, Inflated Bookings, ₹2.66 Crore GST Notice Spark Criminal Case

Entertainment

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Rapper Tay-K Found Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series

Paapa Essiedu To Play Snape As HBO Unveils First Major Casting For New ‘Harry Potter’

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger Gayle King Has The Answer

What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent In Space

From Shatner to Katy Perry: Here’s A List Of Celebrities That Blue Origin Have Sent

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan In Front Of Paparazzi?

I Want To Slap This Boy: Why Did Huma Qureshi Get Irked With Babil Khan

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?