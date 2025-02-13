Eleon Musk Refers To Self As ‘White House’s Tech Support’ At World Governments Summit

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk humorously referred to himself as the "White House’s tech support" while speaking at the World Governments Summit via video call. He even sported a black T-shirt with the words ‘Tech Support,’ adding a lighthearted touch to his serious discussions about government efficiency, artificial intelligence, and national priorities.

ELON: IT'S DANGEROUS TO TEACH AI TO PROMOTE DIVERSITY AT ALL COSTS "If you ask the AI, which is worse, misgendering Caitlyn Jenner or global thermonuclear warfare, and it said misgendering Caitlyn Jenner, which is troubling. If you have these crazy things that are untruthful,…

Musk’s comment alluded to his role on X (formerly Twitter), which he owns, and his increasing involvement in political discourse. “We really have here rule of the bureaucracy as opposed to rule of the people — democracy,” Musk said during the summit.

Calls for Cutting Federal Agencies to Reduce Spending

Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, strongly advocated for eliminating entire federal agencies to significantly cut government spending. He believes that streamlining government functions under President Donald Trump’s administration is essential for reshaping national priorities.

“I think we do need to delete entire agencies as opposed to leave a lot of them behind. If we don’t remove the roots of the weed, then it’s easy for the weed to grow back,” he asserted.

Musk also warned about potential risks associated with artificial intelligence. “If hypothetically, AI is designed for DEI, you know, diversity at all costs, it could decide that there’s too many men in power and execute them,” he said, raising concerns over AI’s influence on societal structures.

Musk’s Role in Government Efficiency and Executive Power Debate

Since assuming a role in the Department of Government Efficiency, Musk has gained access to sensitive databases and played a key part in sidelining career officials. His involvement has sparked debates about the limits of executive power, especially in reshaping federal agencies.

He pointed to the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the National Endowment for Democracy as organizations facing scrutiny under Trump’s leadership. “A lot of attention has been on USAID for example,” Musk noted.

“There’s like the National Endowment for Democracy. But I’m like, ‘Okay, well, how much democracy have they achieved lately?’” he questioned, challenging the effectiveness of such agencies.

Musk on Trump’s Foreign Policy Approach

Musk further clarified Trump’s stance on foreign affairs, stating that the former president is “less interested in interfering with the affairs of other countries.” This aligns with Musk’s broader push for prioritizing domestic policies over international interventions.

As Musk continues to shape conversations on government efficiency and artificial intelligence, his increasing involvement in politics raises questions about the intersection of business influence and executive power. Whether his recommendations lead to significant policy changes remains to be seen.