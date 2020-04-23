Elizabeth Warren's brother Donald Gen Reed aka Don Reed died from coronavirus. Warren, one of the frontrunners of the US Democratic Party's candidate for President, confirmed the news today through a tweet.

Don Reed, senator Elizabeth Warren’s brother, died earlier this week, confirmed the Massachusetts Democrat senator in a tweet on Thursday, April 23. She informed that her brother died due to novel coronavirus. Reed was a popular American actor, writer, producer, director and comedian

Warren’s tweet reads, Don Reed joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader, she added.

She further said that Reed’s smile-quick and crooked- made him extra special as his smile always generated its own light, one that lit up everyone around him.

Senator thanked the medical staff which tried its best to take Reed’s care. In another tweet, she said she is grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say ‘I love you’ one more time—and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close.

She ended saying she will miss her dearly brother.

