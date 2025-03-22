Elon Musk Addresses Tesla Employees Amid Stock Decline and Political Controversy

Tesla CEO Elon Musk rallied employees in an emergency meeting as the company faces sliding sales, stock declines, and political backlash. With vandalism targeting Tesla showrooms and growing scrutiny over his ties to Trump, Musk defended his vision while urging workers to stay the course.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk held an impromptu all-hands meeting on Thursday night, providing updates on the company’s latest developments while also addressing growing concerns about his leadership and Tesla’s brand perception. The meeting comes as Tesla’s stock continues to decline, with sales slipping in key markets such as Europe, China, and the United States.

The transition to the new Model Y SUV has been cited as a factor in declining sales, but Tesla has also faced mounting backlash due to Musk’s political affiliations. His association with President Donald Trump and right-wing politicians in Europe has sparked protests at Tesla showrooms both in the U.S. and abroad, as well as increasing incidents of vandalism targeting Tesla electric vehicles (EVs) and charging stations.

Musk Responds to Political Blowback and Tesla Vandalism

During the meeting, Musk addressed the impact of these protests and the criticism surrounding his involvement in the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative.

“If you read the news, it feels like Armageddon. I can’t walk past a TV without seeing a Tesla on fire,” Musk said, referring to protesters setting Tesla vehicles ablaze at dealerships and damaging Supercharger locations. “I understand if you don’t want to buy our product, but you don’t have to burn it down. That’s a bit unreasonable.”

Musk, alongside Attorney General Pam Bondi, has labeled these acts as domestic terrorism. Bondi assured that swift legal action would be taken against those responsible for the destruction.

Musk’s Optimism for Future of Tesla

Despite the challenges, Musk remained upbeat about Tesla’s trajectory. He encouraged employees to remain committed and hold onto their Tesla stock, asserting that the company’s future remains promising.

“Autonomous Teslas will be everywhere. In five years, we will probably have regulatory approval, I think globally, so you will have autonomous Teslas on every continent taking people on trips,” Musk predicted. “Almost the entire fleet—which will pass 10 million vehicles next year—is capable of full autonomy.”

The company’s push toward self-driving technology and robotaxi services remains central to Tesla’s long-term strategy. However, progress has been slow. Recently, Tesla secured a preliminary permit from California regulators to begin ride-hailing testing, though the current approval only allows for trials with a safety driver and Tesla employees.

Cybercab Robotaxi and Production Innovations

A major pillar of Tesla’s autonomous vision is the Cybercab robotaxi, which is slated to enter production in 2026. Musk revealed that the company has already begun preparations for manufacturing using its innovative “unboxed” assembly technique.

He described this new approach as resembling a “high-speed consumer electronics line” rather than a conventional automotive production process, suggesting that it could revolutionize vehicle manufacturing.

