Elon Musk Allegedly Building ‘Legion’ Of Children Through Surrogacy, Recruiting Japanese Influencers on X: Report

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, already known as the world’s richest man and a central figure in global technology and business, is now under fresh scrutiny following a new Wall Street Journal investigation. The report reveals Musk’s extensive, highly private efforts to father a large number of children with women across the world allegedly driven by his long-held concerns about declining birth rates and the future of civilization.

14 Confirmed Children And Possibly More

Officially, Musk has fathered at least 14 children with four publicly known women: his ex-wife Justine Musk, Canadian singer Grimes, Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, and conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair. However, the WSJ report indicates that the actual number may be higher, with several women allegedly having had Musk’s children under confidential, financial agreements.

Among the most striking claims is that Musk recently donated sperm to a high-profile Japanese influencer, at the request of Japanese officials. In a text message to Ashley St. Clair, viewed by WSJ, Musk reportedly said, “They want me to be a sperm donor. No romance or anything, just sperm.”

St. Clair, 26, gave birth to Musk’s 13th child in September 2024 and has since publicly discussed their relationship. She shared that Musk had offered her a $15 million one-time payment and $100,000 monthly support in exchange for keeping his identity off the child’s birth certificate and maintaining secrecy about the arrangement. St. Clair ultimately declined full secrecy, leading to a reduction in financial support, which reportedly dropped to $20,000 a month after she went public in February 2025.

Recruiting Mothers Through Social Media

The WSJ investigation highlights how Musk allegedly uses his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), as a recruitment tool. According to sources and messages reviewed by the publication, Musk reached out to multiple women, including crypto influencer Tiffany Fong, asking if they would be interested in having his child. Fong reportedly declined, and was subsequently unfollowed by Musk.

Ashley St. Clair described this environment as involving “harem drama,” with Musk managing relationships through his close aide Jared Birchall, legal contracts, and significant financial incentives. Birchall allegedly referred to Musk’s network of mothers as a “meritocracy”, where support and benefits depended on discretion and cooperation.

A Compound for His ‘Harem’ in Austin

Further, the report claims Musk had envisioned a residential compound in Austin, Texas, where women bearing his children and their offspring would live in proximity. Birchall was said to have been involved in acquiring the property for this purpose. However, many of the women reportedly declined the idea of congregating in one place, leaving the plan unfulfilled.

Driven by a Fear of Population Collapse

Musk’s motivation behind this unconventional family expansion strategy appears to be rooted in his longstanding warnings about declining birth rates threatening the future of human civilization. He has spoken about this repeatedly in interviews and public forums, arguing that intelligent, resourceful individuals need to have more children to sustain society.

In one message obtained by WSJ, Musk reportedly wrote to St. Clair, “To reach legion-level before the apocalypse, we will need to use surrogates.” He has also previously voiced concerns that without proactive action, civilization might “crumble.”

Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive who has four children with Musk, is said to hold a “special status” among the mothers. Zilis reportedly accompanies Musk to high-level meetings, including gatherings with world leaders like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, further underscoring the overlapping of Musk’s personal, corporate, and political spheres.

A Private Empire Shrouded in Legal Protections

The WSJ report paints a picture of an intricate system of legal and financial protections surrounding Musk’s personal life. Confidentiality agreements, offers of substantial financial support, and a tightly controlled inner circle reportedly help manage Musk’s growing number of children and their mothers.

Grimes, who shares three children with Musk, revealed publicly that a recent custody battle left her financially strained. In February 2025, she even took to X to contact Musk during a child’s medical emergency.

Musk’s current net worth stands at $367.9 billion, according to Forbes. He continues to head Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and X, while also serving as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency under US President Donald Trump.

