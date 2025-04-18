Home
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Elon Musk And Giorgia Meloni Reunite In Washington, Spark Social Media Frenzy

A brief encounter between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and tech billionaire Elon Musk has sent social media into a frenzy, as the two were seen sharing a lighthearted moment behind the scenes of Meloni’s recent visit to the White House.

PM Meloni was in Washington on Thursday for a high-profile meeting with  President Donald Trump. During the visit, she posted a video on X (formerly Twitter), capturing a candid moment with Musk. “Happy to see my friend @elonmusk back in Washington,” her caption read — but it was Musk’s facial expression in the clip that caught the internet’s attention.

Social media users were quick to weigh in, with many suggesting Musk appeared visibly flustered or “blushing” as he greeted the Italian leader. Comments ranged from playful speculation to outright matchmaking. “Is it just us, or does Elon look smitten?” one user posted. Another added, “Elon has a crush on her. Pretty obvious.”

The renewed buzz about their rapport comes months after similar rumors made rounds during the 2024 Atlantic Council Global Citizen Awards in New York, where Musk had presented an award to Meloni. At the time, a viral photo of the two sparked speculation about a possible romantic link — something Musk firmly denied. “We are not dating,” he had clarified on X shortly after the event.

On the political front, the meeting between Meloni and Trump was focused on energy cooperation and trade. Trump spoke warmly of the Italian leader, describing her as “respected across Europe” and noting, “She has taken Europe by storm.” Meloni, in turn, expressed optimism about future collaboration, pledging to increase purchases of U.S. liquefied natural gas and hinting at stronger bilateral ties.

