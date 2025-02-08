Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Elon Musk And JD Vance Advocate Reinstatement Of Former DOGE Staffer Tied To 'Normalise Indian Hate' Post

Marko Elez, an appointee at the Treasury connected to DOGE, has recently resigned from his position following revelations of his association with a now-deleted social media account that allegedly promoted racist and eugenicist views.

Elon Musk And JD Vance Advocate Reinstatement Of Former DOGE Staffer Tied To ‘Normalise Indian Hate’ Post


Marko Elez, an appointee at the Treasury connected to DOGE, has recently resigned from his position following revelations of his association with a now-deleted social media account that allegedly promoted racist and eugenicist views. Elez, who had restricted access to a $5 trillion Treasury payment system, left amidst growing public and political pressure.

Elez, a computer science graduate from Rutgers University, is also the founder of Unimetrics.io, a platform connecting high school students with mentors for college application assistance. He later joined SpaceX and Starlink, working closely with Elon Musk.

The Racist Social Media Posts

The controversy stemmed from posts linked to Elez’s account, which included statements such as “Normalise Indian hate” and “99% of Indian H1Bs will be replaced by slightly smarter LLMs, they’re going back don’t worry guys.” Other posts reportedly included remarks about marriage and ethnicity, with one stating, “You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity.” Another provocative post read, “Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool.” These posts have drawn widespread criticism from various quarters.

Elon Musk and JD Vance’s Reactions on X

Elon Musk and US Vice President JD Vance took to the social media platform X to share their opinions on Elez’s resignation.

Elon Musk’s Poll

Musk initiated a poll on X, asking, “Bring back @DOGE staffer who made inappropriate statements via a now-deleted pseudonym?” with the options “Yes” and “No.” At the time of reporting, 78% of respondents had voted “Yes.”

JD Vance’s Statement

Reposting Musk’s poll, JD Vance expressed his views, stating, “I obviously disagree with some of Elez’s posts, but I don’t think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life. So I say bring him back. If he’s a bad dude or a terrible member of the team, fire him for that.”

Elez’s resignation and the reactions from Musk and Vance have sparked a heated debate on social media. While some believe Elez’s past statements warrant permanent dismissal, others argue that youthful indiscretions on social media should not define a person’s entire career.

Implications for DOGE and Treasury Operations

The resignation of Elez, who had access to a crucial Treasury payment system, has raised concerns about vetting processes for such sensitive positions. Calls for greater transparency and accountability in appointments connected to financial systems are growing louder.

The controversy surrounding Marko Elez highlights the enduring challenge of balancing accountability for past actions with opportunities for redemption. As debates continue, the responses from influential figures like Elon Musk and JD Vance further underline the complexities of navigating public perceptions in the digital age.

