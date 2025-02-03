Elon Musk And Trump Plan To Shut Down USAID—’We’re In The Process,’ Says Musk

Elon Musk and Donald Trump are in the process of shutting down the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), with Musk stating that the move has the full support of the former president.

In a surprising announcement on social media platform X, tech billionaire Elon Musk revealed that he and former President Donald Trump were in the process of shutting down the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Musk, who heads Trump’s government efficiency initiative, made the declaration in an audio-only post, escalating their ongoing battle against the federal bureaucracy.

“We’re shutting it down,” Musk confirmed. “We’re in the process of shutting down USAID,” he added, although he didn’t clarify what legal authority the White House might invoke to shut down a federal agency without congressional approval. His announcement was met with swift reactions from both supporters and critics.

Musk further revealed that he had discussed the move with Trump multiple times, gaining full support from the former president. “With regard to the USAID stuff, I went over [it] with him in detail, and he agreed that we should shut it down,” Musk stated. “I actually checked with him a few times [and] said, ‘Are you sure?’” Trump reportedly responded affirmatively.

The White House did not immediately respond to Musk’s announcement. Meanwhile, President Trump criticized USAID, calling it “run by a bunch of radical lunatics,” although he stopped short of declaring the agency’s shutdown. Instead, he mentioned plans to place USAID under the authority of the State Department, a move that has raised concerns among legal experts and Democratic lawmakers, who argue this would violate laws establishing the agency.

USAID, created in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy through an executive order, is responsible for U.S. foreign aid and international charity programs, with a budget of about $40 billion for fiscal year 2023. Trump’s administration has previously called for freezing foreign assistance for 90 days, a decision that follows growing pressure from various political factions.

Musk’s announcement also comes amid a tense situation at USAID, where the agency’s director of security and his deputy were placed on administrative leave after trying to block Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employees from accessing secure systems within USAID. While the incident was resolved, it highlighted the increasing tensions between Musk’s team and the federal agency.

Musk expressed his disdain for the agency during his X post, referring to USAID as “beyond repair” and “hopeless,” going as far as comparing it to a “ball of worms.” He joked about spending his weekend “feeding USAID into the wood chipper,” humorously claiming that he could have gone to “some great parties” but chose instead to tackle the bureaucratic challenge.

Adding to the controversy, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) expressed her agreement with Musk’s assessment of USAID, although it’s unclear how widely this view is shared among Republicans in Congress. Some aides in Trump’s circle have even suggested that the 1974 Impoundment Control Act, which limits presidential authority over federal spending, is unconstitutional. This could potentially lead to a court battle if the plan moves forward without congressional approval.

Musk also hinted at broader reforms, mentioning his intentions to enact sweeping changes to federal agencies, including the “wholesale removal of regulations,” which he believes should be “default gone” rather than the default being to impose them.

“This is our shot. This is the best hand of cards we’re ever going to have,” Musk emphasized during the late-night call, calling for quick action on the matter. “Now or never.”

