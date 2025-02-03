Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Elon Musk And Trump Plan To Shut Down USAID—’We’re In The Process,’ Says Musk

Elon Musk and Donald Trump are in the process of shutting down the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), with Musk stating that the move has the full support of the former president.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Elon Musk And Trump Plan To Shut Down USAID—’We’re In The Process,’ Says Musk


In a surprising announcement on social media platform X, tech billionaire Elon Musk revealed that he and former President Donald Trump were in the process of shutting down the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). Musk, who heads Trump’s government efficiency initiative, made the declaration in an audio-only post, escalating their ongoing battle against the federal bureaucracy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We’re shutting it down,” Musk confirmed. “We’re in the process of shutting down USAID,” he added, although he didn’t clarify what legal authority the White House might invoke to shut down a federal agency without congressional approval. His announcement was met with swift reactions from both supporters and critics.

Musk further revealed that he had discussed the move with Trump multiple times, gaining full support from the former president. “With regard to the USAID stuff, I went over [it] with him in detail, and he agreed that we should shut it down,” Musk stated. “I actually checked with him a few times [and] said, ‘Are you sure?’” Trump reportedly responded affirmatively.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The White House did not immediately respond to Musk’s announcement. Meanwhile, President Trump criticized USAID, calling it “run by a bunch of radical lunatics,” although he stopped short of declaring the agency’s shutdown. Instead, he mentioned plans to place USAID under the authority of the State Department, a move that has raised concerns among legal experts and Democratic lawmakers, who argue this would violate laws establishing the agency.

USAID, created in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy through an executive order, is responsible for U.S. foreign aid and international charity programs, with a budget of about $40 billion for fiscal year 2023. Trump’s administration has previously called for freezing foreign assistance for 90 days, a decision that follows growing pressure from various political factions.

Musk’s announcement also comes amid a tense situation at USAID, where the agency’s director of security and his deputy were placed on administrative leave after trying to block Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employees from accessing secure systems within USAID. While the incident was resolved, it highlighted the increasing tensions between Musk’s team and the federal agency.

Musk expressed his disdain for the agency during his X post, referring to USAID as “beyond repair” and “hopeless,” going as far as comparing it to a “ball of worms.” He joked about spending his weekend “feeding USAID into the wood chipper,” humorously claiming that he could have gone to “some great parties” but chose instead to tackle the bureaucratic challenge.

Adding to the controversy, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) expressed her agreement with Musk’s assessment of USAID, although it’s unclear how widely this view is shared among Republicans in Congress. Some aides in Trump’s circle have even suggested that the 1974 Impoundment Control Act, which limits presidential authority over federal spending, is unconstitutional. This could potentially lead to a court battle if the plan moves forward without congressional approval.

Musk also hinted at broader reforms, mentioning his intentions to enact sweeping changes to federal agencies, including the “wholesale removal of regulations,” which he believes should be “default gone” rather than the default being to impose them.

“This is our shot. This is the best hand of cards we’re ever going to have,” Musk emphasized during the late-night call, calling for quick action on the matter. “Now or never.”

ALSO READ: Fatal Blast In Northwest Moscow Leaves One Dead, Four Injured—Authorities Investigate Cause

Filed under

donald trump Elon Musk USAID reform USAID shutdown

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘UPA And NDA Failed To Address Unemployment In India:’ Rahul Gandhi Talks On Unemployment Crisis, Technological Vision For India And Budget 2025 In Parliament

‘UPA And NDA Failed To Address Unemployment In India:’ Rahul Gandhi Talks On Unemployment Crisis,...

Two Indian Students Die In Tragic Car Collision In Ireland

Two Indian Students Die In Tragic Car Collision In Ireland

When Free Gas Connections Were Provided, Was Religion Considered? Ravi Shankar Prasad In Parliament

When Free Gas Connections Were Provided, Was Religion Considered? Ravi Shankar Prasad In Parliament

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Supreme Court Refuses To Hear PIL, Asks Petitioner To Move Allahabad HC

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Supreme Court Refuses To Hear PIL, Asks Petitioner To Move Allahabad HC

What Is BJP’s Strategy To Reclaim Delhi After Decades? Delhi Election 2025

What Is BJP’s Strategy To Reclaim Delhi After Decades? Delhi Election 2025

Entertainment

Grammys 2025: Chris Martin Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne | Watch

Grammys 2025: Chris Martin Pays Emotional Tribute To Liam Payne | Watch

Karishma Mehta Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘Been Meaning To Do This For A While’

Karishma Mehta Opens Up About Freezing Her Eggs: ‘Been Meaning To Do This For A

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Lady Gaga Extends Support To Trans Community At The Grammys: Trans People Are Not Invisible

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Did Taylor Swift Win A Grammy?

Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise Return To The Award Show

Why Did The Weeknd End His Grammys Boycott After Four Years? Singer Makes A Surprise

Lifestyle

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox