Elon Musk Asked To Step Out After Spotted Recording Video During Trump Speech, Returns Later Without Phone

According to a reporter in the chamber, Musk was spotted recording a video, violating the strict no-phone policy. A security officer instructed him to put his phone away, prompting Musk to briefly step outside before re-entering the presidential box.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk encountered a security issue during US President Donald Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday night when he was informed that cellphones were prohibited in the gallery.

Musk was briefly seen sitting on the steps outside the House Chamber but returned in time to hear Trump commend his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk Seated Among High-Profile Figures

Musk was seated in a prime location, alongside newly appointed FBI Director Kash Patel, Trump’s sons Eric and Don Jr., and Eric’s wife, Lara Trump. Wearing a dark blue tie and suit, he greeted other attendees with handshakes before taking his seat.

Elon Musk Caught Violating Gallery Rules

As Trump addressed Congress, he took a moment to recognize Musk’s contributions. “Thank you, Elon, you’re working really hard,” Trump stated, adding, “He didn’t need this.” Musk responded with a smile and salute, receiving cheers from Republican lawmakers.

Earlier that evening, Musk arrived at the Capitol as part of Trump’s presidential motorcade from the White House. As Trump and First Lady Melania Trump entered to applause, Democrats countered with persistent heckling.

Trump’s speech, titled “The Renewal of the American Dream,” focused on his America First agenda and outlined his plans for the upcoming term.