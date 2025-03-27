Musk announced an award of $1 million to a voter in Wisconsin ahead of the conclusion of a highly contentious Supreme Court race on Tuesday.

Musk announced the award as the election enters its final stretch on Tuesday. The payment to a man from Green Bay is being described as a lottery-style incentive, similar to those run by Musk’s political action committee (PAC) during the 2024 presidential election in battleground states.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court election race, which is being held to fill the seat of a retiring justice, has become a flashpoint in the country’s broader political climate, reports suggest. With record-breaking spending and heightened attention, the election is being viewed as a referendum on Musk’s influence and on the early months of President Donald Trump’s administration. The outcome, the report suggests, could keep the balance of the state’s highest court or flip it from its current 4-3 liberal majority to a conservative one.

Meanwhile, the Democratic-supported candidate’s campaign quickly condemned Musk’s $1 million payment, calling it an illegal attempt to sway the court’s decision-making process. Critics have argued that the timing and nature of the payment raise serious concerns about potential conflicts of interest, especially since a pending Tesla lawsuit may eventually reach the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Reports suggest Musk’s involvement in the race has drawn considerable attention due to his strong political influence and vocal support for conservative causes.

