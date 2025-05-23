The Department of Government Efficiency is now targetting certain surveys conducted by the US Census Bureau, calling them “wasteful.”

The Department of Government Efficiency is now targetting certain surveys conducted by the US Census Bureau, calling them “wasteful.”

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), known for its push to cut federal spending during the second Trump administration, is now targetting certain surveys conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, calling them “wasteful,” The Associated Press reported on Friday.

According to the report, the move has raised alarms among users of federal data, who are already concerned about the state of the U.S. statistical infrastructure.

This week, the DOGE announced on social media that it had terminated five surveys, costing $16.5 million, conducted by the Census Bureau for other federal agencies. However, the department did not specify which surveys had been eliminated. Some of the questions from the cancelled surveys reportedly included topics such as alcohol consumption and internet usage in homes.

DOGE clarified that other surveys are under review “one by one,” according to a post on X. Based on the information in DOGE’s post, experts are speculating that the eliminated surveys may have included the Survey of Inmates in Local Jails, which collects data for the Department of Justice, and the Ask U.S. Panel, an internet survey conducted with the Department of Defense, as reported by The Associated Press.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

US ‘taxpayers paid for the data and they should get the data’

Beth Jarosz, Senior Program Director at the Population Reference Bureau, a nonpartisan research organisation, noted the importance of transparency in these changes. “There is a public process for changing government surveys that involves giving notice and seeking public comment, and anything that is cancelled without going through that process may be violating the law,” she told AP.

“These data belong to the public,” Jarosz reportedly said, adding, “The taxpayers paid for the data and they should get the data unless they don’t want it to be collected anymore.”

‘DOGE staff has very little knowledge about data collection’

The U.S. Census Bureau relies on public surveys to help Congress and federal agencies implement laws or develop policies. Terri Ann Lowenthal, a former congressional staffer and census consultant, criticised DOGE’s attack on specific survey questions. “Just picking isolated questions doesn’t make any point DOGE has intended to make,” she said, according to AP. “I think that tweet suggests the DOGE staff has very little knowledge about data collection and the set purpose of the Census Bureau’s mission.”

However, Lowenthal’s primary concern is whether the Census Bureau will be adequately prepared for test runs of the once-a-decade census, especially with federal government hiring freezes imposed by the Trump administration. The Census Bureau is yet to reveal its plans for the 2030 census, which is set to begin with tests in several locations in 2024, including parts of Texas, Arizona, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Alabama. The census helps determine congressional representation and the distribution of $2.8 trillion in federal funds annually, per AP.

“The time lost in planning for a census can’t be made up easily, if at all,” Lowenthal warned. “The timeline of a census is very tight. Each step builds upon what has been done previously.”

DOGE’s actions are ‘contributing to mounting uncertainties’

Beyond these immediate concerns, researchers and users of federal data are grappling with broader challenges facing the U.S. statistical system. DOGE’s actions, including the cancelling of contracts and the departure of experienced staff members, have contributed to these uncertainties. Georgetown professor Amy O’Hara, president of the Association of Public Data Users, told AP that these disruptions have left many in the field anxious about the future availability of key data.

For example, the Census Bureau’s leadership is currently facing a significant shortage. As of the beginning of this month, 18 leadership positions remained vacant, and the agency’s acting director, Ron Jarmin, has been filling the role since Rob Santos resigned earlier this year. The Department of Commerce, which oversees the Census Bureau, also eliminated advisory committees made up of demographers, statisticians, and advocacy group leaders earlier this year.

An Inspector General’s report released last March indicated that the Census Bureau is struggling with hiring and retaining staff, further compounding concerns about the bureau’s ability to carry out its surveys.

“There’s a lot of anxiety. There’s a lot of frustration because information is potentially threatened due to changes in agencies or changes in programs,” AP quoted O’Hara as saying. “There’s just this fear that what you had relied on is not going to be available.”

ALSO READ: How the Trump Administration’s Move Will Affect Harvard’s International Students