Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Elon Musk Backs British MP Slamming A London Station With Bengali Signage: Station Name Should Be In English Only

Lowe's remarks triggered a variety of reactions on social media. Some users voiced support for his stance, agreeing that English should be the sole language on signage in the UK

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Elon Musk Backs British MP Slamming A London Station With Bengali Signage: Station Name Should Be In English Only

London Station


A British Member of Parliament (MP), Rupert Lowe, has sparked a debate after objecting to bilingual signage at London’s Whitechapel Station. Lowe, who represents Great Yarmouth and is a member of Reform UK, argued that station names in Britain should appear exclusively in English.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He expressed his views in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, sharing a photo of the bilingual sign, which includes both English and Bengali.

“This is London – the station name should be in English, and English only,” Lowe wrote on Sunday, a comment that quickly attracted attention online.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

Lowe’s remarks triggered a variety of reactions on social media. Some users voiced support for his stance, agreeing that English should be the sole language on signage in the UK. Others, however, defended the use of multilingual signs, citing the importance of cultural diversity.

Elon Musk, the billionaire tech entrepreneur and owner of X, weighed in on the debate by responding to Lowe’s post with a simple “Yes,” expressing his agreement with Lowe’s opinion.

Significance of Bengali Signage at Whitechapel Station

The bilingual signage at Whitechapel Station was introduced in 2022 to celebrate the contributions of the Bangladeshi community in East London.

Tower Hamlets council funded the initiative as part of broader improvements to the station.

Whitechapel, located in Tower Hamlets, is home to the largest Bangladeshi population in the UK, making the Bengali language a symbol of the area’s cultural identity.

Musk’s Political Influence in the UK

Musk’s endorsement of Lowe’s position comes as the tech mogul becomes more involved in UK politics. Recently, Musk has suggested that Nigel Farage should step down as the leader of Reform UK and has hinted that Lowe, 67, might be a potential successor.

This has further fueled discussions around Musk’s increasing influence on political matters in the UK.

West Bengal Chief Minister Praises Bengali Signage

On the other side of the debate, West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had previously lauded the decision to include Bengali signage at Whitechapel Station, highlighting the importance of the language on a global scale. She called the inclusion a “victory of our culture and heritage,” emphasizing the growing significance of the Bengali language and its role in connecting the diaspora.

ALSO READ: World’s Biggest Traffic Jam: Massive 300Km Gridlock On Route To Prayagraj As Pilgrims Gets Stuck For Hours

Filed under

Elon Musk London Station

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mizoram’s Lengpui Airport Transfer To IAF Sparks Political Clash

Mizoram’s Lengpui Airport Transfer To IAF Sparks Political Clash

71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding Steals The Show

71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding...

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Stress Management Became A key Message During PM Modi’s Eight PPC Session

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Stress Management Became A key Message During PM Modi’s Eight PPC Session

Mahakumbh 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: When And Where To Watch PM Modi’s Interaction With Students

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: When And Where To Watch PM Modi’s Interaction With Students

Entertainment

71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding Steals The Show

71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding

Are You Going To Die? Asked Saif Ali Khan’s Son Taimur When The Actor Got Stabbed With Knife Multiple Times

Are You Going To Die? Asked Saif Ali Khan’s Son Taimur When The Actor Got

Who Was Ajith Vijayan? Bangalore Days Actor Dies At 57

Who Was Ajith Vijayan? Bangalore Days Actor Dies At 57

Why Was Kendrick Lamar Not Paid Anything For His Viral Halftime Performance At Super Bowl 2025?

Why Was Kendrick Lamar Not Paid Anything For His Viral Halftime Performance At Super Bowl

Watch Video: Man With A Palestinian Flag Interrupts Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance, Security Chases Him Off Stage

Watch Video: Man With A Palestinian Flag Interrupts Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Performance, Security Chases

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox