Lowe's remarks triggered a variety of reactions on social media. Some users voiced support for his stance, agreeing that English should be the sole language on signage in the UK

A British Member of Parliament (MP), Rupert Lowe, has sparked a debate after objecting to bilingual signage at London’s Whitechapel Station. Lowe, who represents Great Yarmouth and is a member of Reform UK, argued that station names in Britain should appear exclusively in English.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He expressed his views in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, sharing a photo of the bilingual sign, which includes both English and Bengali.

“This is London – the station name should be in English, and English only,” Lowe wrote on Sunday, a comment that quickly attracted attention online.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This is London – the station name should be in English, and English only. pic.twitter.com/FJLXRIgR8A — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) February 9, 2025

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

Lowe’s remarks triggered a variety of reactions on social media. Some users voiced support for his stance, agreeing that English should be the sole language on signage in the UK. Others, however, defended the use of multilingual signs, citing the importance of cultural diversity.

Elon Musk, the billionaire tech entrepreneur and owner of X, weighed in on the debate by responding to Lowe’s post with a simple “Yes,” expressing his agreement with Lowe’s opinion.

Significance of Bengali Signage at Whitechapel Station

The bilingual signage at Whitechapel Station was introduced in 2022 to celebrate the contributions of the Bangladeshi community in East London.

Tower Hamlets council funded the initiative as part of broader improvements to the station.

Whitechapel, located in Tower Hamlets, is home to the largest Bangladeshi population in the UK, making the Bengali language a symbol of the area’s cultural identity.

Musk’s Political Influence in the UK

Musk’s endorsement of Lowe’s position comes as the tech mogul becomes more involved in UK politics. Recently, Musk has suggested that Nigel Farage should step down as the leader of Reform UK and has hinted that Lowe, 67, might be a potential successor.

This has further fueled discussions around Musk’s increasing influence on political matters in the UK.

West Bengal Chief Minister Praises Bengali Signage

On the other side of the debate, West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had previously lauded the decision to include Bengali signage at Whitechapel Station, highlighting the importance of the language on a global scale. She called the inclusion a “victory of our culture and heritage,” emphasizing the growing significance of the Bengali language and its role in connecting the diaspora.

Proud to note that the London Tube Rail has accepted Bengali as a language of signage at Whitechapel Station, signifying the increasing global importance & strength of the 1000-year old language Bengali. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 14, 2022

ALSO READ: World’s Biggest Traffic Jam: Massive 300Km Gridlock On Route To Prayagraj As Pilgrims Gets Stuck For Hours