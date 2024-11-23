Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Elon Musk Becomes Richest Person In History But This Indian Billionaire Is Also Competing To Become A Trillionaire

Elon Musk’s wealth extends beyond Tesla, with his ventures in artificial intelligence and aerospace playing pivotal roles. His 60% ownership of xAI, a private AI company valued at $50 billion, has added $13 billion to his net worth.

Elon Musk Becomes Richest Person In History But This Indian Billionaire Is Also Competing To Become A Trillionaire

Elon Musk has officially claimed the title of the richest person in history, with a staggering net worth of $334.3 billion, according to Forbes. This milestone follows a surge in Tesla’s stock, spurred by investor optimism linked to the pro-business stance of US President-elect Donald Trump, a close associate of Musk.

Elon Musk Tesla’s Stock Surge

Since Election Day, Tesla’s stock has soared by 40%, closing at $352.56 on Friday—its highest in over three years. This latest 3.8% rise in stock value added $7 billion to Musk’s fortune, surpassing the previous wealth record of $320.3 billion set during Tesla’s peak in November 2021.

Elon Musk’s Relationship with President-elect Trump

Investor confidence in Musk has been bolstered by his strong ties with Trump. Earlier this year, Musk publicly endorsed Trump and contributed over $100 million to his presidential campaign. Additionally, Musk has been appointed chair of the newly created “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE), where he will collaborate with biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

The anticipated deregulation under the new administration is expected to benefit Tesla significantly, particularly in advancing its Full Self-Driving (FSD) program, which has previously faced regulatory challenges.

Elon Musk’s Contributions from AI and Space Ventures

Elon Musk’s wealth extends beyond Tesla, with his ventures in artificial intelligence and aerospace playing pivotal roles. His 60% ownership of xAI, a private AI company valued at $50 billion, has added $13 billion to his net worth. Moreover, his 42% stake in SpaceX, valued at $210 billion during a recent tender, has contributed $88 billion.

Speculation surrounding a potential new funding round for SpaceX, which could value the company at $250 billion, indicates Musk’s fortune might grow further, potentially by an additional $18 billion.

Wealth Comparison

Musk’s current net worth places him $80 billion ahead of Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison, who is the second-richest person globally with $235 billion. A significant portion of Musk’s fortune comes from his 13% stake in Tesla, valued at $145 billion, and a pending 9% equity award in the company.

Despite Musk’s record-breaking wealth, Tesla shares are still about 14% below their all-time high in late 2021. In contrast, the broader S&P 500 index has risen by 27% over the same period, reflecting a more diversified market recovery.

Elon Musk, the dynamic CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, could become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027, according to a report by Informa Connect Academy. With a current net worth of $237 billion, Musk would need to sustain an average annual growth rate of 110% to achieve this milestone, the report states.

Gautam Adani Expected to Become A Trillionaire in 2028

Indian industrialist Gautam Adani, ranked 13th on the global billionaire index with an estimated net worth of just under $100 billion, is projected to be the second individual to achieve trillionaire status by 2028. Adani’s diverse business empire, spanning ports to power, has been growing at an impressive average annual rate of 123%.

Mukesh Ambani’s Trillionaire Potential in 2033

Asia’s richest individual, Mukesh Ambani, currently worth $111 billion, is expected to reach trillionaire status by 2033. Ambani’s conglomerate, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which operates across oil, telecommunications, and retail sectors, is projected to achieve a trillion-dollar market capitalization by 2035. It is the only Indian firm expected to reach this valuation.

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor Loses Civil Rape Case, Ordered to Pay £200,000

Filed under

Elon Musk SpaceX Trending news viral news World's Richest Person
Advertisement

Also Read

Maiya Samman Yojana, Ladki Bahin Yojana: How Women Welfare Schemes Powered JMM, BJP In Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Maiya Samman Yojana, Ladki Bahin Yojana: How Women Welfare Schemes Powered JMM, BJP In Jharkhand...

Grimes Accuses Elon Musk Of Preventing Her From Seeing Their Children

Grimes Accuses Elon Musk Of Preventing Her From Seeing Their Children

Elon Musk’s Former Partner Alleges He Is Preventing Her From Seeing Their Children

Elon Musk’s Former Partner Alleges He Is Preventing Her From Seeing Their Children

New York Decriminalises Adultery After 117 Years

New York Decriminalises Adultery After 117 Years

‘Why Do All 99% Charged Batteries Give Votes To BJP?’ Swara Bhasker Questions EVM’s As Husband Fahad Ahmad Trails After Steady Lead

‘Why Do All 99% Charged Batteries Give Votes To BJP?’ Swara Bhasker Questions EVM’s As...

Entertainment

Russell Edges Out Sainz For Pole As Verstappen Beats Norris In Las Vegas Qualifying

Russell Edges Out Sainz For Pole As Verstappen Beats Norris In Las Vegas Qualifying

Who Discovered Kendrick Lamar? Here Are Rare Facts About The Grammy Winning Rapper Which You Probably Didn’t Know

Who Discovered Kendrick Lamar? Here Are Rare Facts About The Grammy Winning Rapper Which You

Chilling New Photos Of Liam Payne Surface Showing The Singer Being Carried Upside Down By Hotel Staff

Chilling New Photos Of Liam Payne Surface Showing The Singer Being Carried Upside Down By

Is Khalid Gay? Singer Quips He Got Outted On Social Media: I Am Not Ashamed Of My Sexuality

Is Khalid Gay? Singer Quips He Got Outted On Social Media: I Am Not Ashamed

UFC Star Conor McGregor Asked To Pay £200,000 In Damages To Woman After Jury Finds He Raped Her

UFC Star Conor McGregor Asked To Pay £200,000 In Damages To Woman After Jury Finds

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox