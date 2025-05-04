Elon Musk Celebrates as SpaceX Launch Site Becomes Official City of Starbase

The remote South Texas site that serves as SpaceX’s launch facility is now officially the City of Starbase, after local voters approved the creation of a new municipality.

The remote South Texas site that serves as SpaceX’s primary launch facility is now officially the City of Starbase, after local voters—mostly SpaceX employees—overwhelmingly approved the creation of a new municipality, The Associated Press reported on Sunday.

In a vote held Saturday, the proposal passed by a landslide: 212 in favour and 6 against, according to results published by the Cameron County Elections Department. Of the 283 eligible voters in the area, most are believed to work for Elon Musk’s aerospace company.

Musk celebrated the vote in a post on X, writing, “It is now a real city!”

Starbase, Texas Advertisement · Scroll to continue Is now a real city! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2025

The newly established Starbase sits near the southern tip of Texas, bordering Mexico, the report said, adding that although it’s just 1.5 square miles in size, the area plays a huge role in the future of American space exploration. The site is home to SpaceX’s Starship program, which is under contract with both NASA and the Department of Defense to deliver astronauts back to the Moon—and eventually to Mars.

Starbase started with one shovel https://t.co/jwUfNQFHbx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2025

Musk’s Vision Comes to Life

According to AP, Musk first floated the idea of Starbase back in 2021, and the vote’s outcome was largely seen as a formality. While profits at his electric vehicle company Tesla have plummeted and his role in federal budget debates has drawn criticism, Musk has pushed forward with his vision of a futuristic company town governed by his own enterprise.

The move marks a significant milestone for SpaceX and for Musk personally. “We need the ability to grow Starbase as a community,” Kathryn Lueders, Starbase General Manager, wrote in a 2024 letter to local officials requesting the issue be placed on the ballot, per AP.

She added that the company already manages “roads and utilities, as well as the provisions of schooling and medical care” for residents in the area.

S T A R B A S E https://t.co/Qs322y8n6E pic.twitter.com/GCMZAecjnH — Space Sudoer (@spacesudoer) May 4, 2025

A City with a Mission, and Controversy

Though Starbase has been widely supported by local officials for bringing jobs and investment to the region, the formal creation of a company town has sparked concerns among environmentalists and public access advocates, the report said.

Many are reportedly worried that the city designation could expand Musk’s control over the area, including granting SpaceX the authority to close public beaches and a state park—a power that currently resides with Cameron County officials.

SpaceX is simultaneously backing bills in the Texas Legislature that would shift beach closure authority from the county government to Starbase’s newly formed mayor and city council, as reported by AP.

The closures are often required for rocket launches, engine tests and even equipment movement. However, opponents have argued that public access to Boca Chica Beach and Boca Chica State Park should not be dictated by a private entity.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. pushed back on the need for change, reportedly saying, “The county has worked well with SpaceX and there is no need for change.”

Meanwhile, SpaceX has asked federal authorities to increase its annual launch limit at the site from five to 25.

