Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Elon Musk Changes X Profile Name To ‘Kekius Maximus’, Displays ‘Pepe The Frog’ As Profile Picture

Elon Musk updated his name to "Kekius Maximus" on X (formerly Twitter) and changed his profile picture to the popular 'Pepe the Frog' meme, with Pepe playing a video game.

Elon Musk recently updated his name on X (formerly Twitter) to “Kekius Maximus” and changed his profile picture to the famous ‘Pepe the Frog’ meme. In the new image, Pepe is depicted holding a joystick and playing a video game.

 

What is ‘Kekius Maximus’?

‘Kekius Maximus’ is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency token available on multiple blockchain platforms, including Ethereum and Solana. Recently, it gained significant attention in the cryptocurrency market, drawing interest from both investors and enthusiasts. As of December 27, Kekius was priced at approximately $0.005667, marking an impressive 497.56% surge in just 24 hours.

The 24-hour trading volume of Kekius Maximus has reached $2,734,948, reflecting heightened market activity and strong investor interest. On December 27, 2024, the cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of BTC0.00078698, although it has since seen a 24.30% decline from that peak. However, compared to its all-time low of BTC0.00086488 on December 17, 2024, Kekius has experienced a remarkable growth of 815.30% to its current value.

Elon retweeted a post on X platform, which has a ‘pepe the frog’ and “are you not entertained?!” written in it.

Why Elon Musk changed his name?

The connection between Elon Musk’s profile name and photo change and the cryptocurrency world remains unclear. However, given the recent developments, it’s possible that these changes could signal his involvement in the crypto space, particularly with meme-based tokens like Kekius Maximus.

Although Musk has not explicitly explained the reason behind adopting the memecoin title, the billionaire CEO has shared multiple posts on X discussing his new avatar, sparking curiosity and speculation among his followers.

 

Elon Musk Kekius Maximus

