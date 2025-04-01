Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Elon Musk Claims Major Social Security Data Breach, Links It To Illegal Immigration And Voter Fraud

Elon Musk Claims Major Social Security Data Breach, Links It To Illegal Immigration And Voter Fraud

Elon Musk has alleged that 400,000 Social Security numbers were stolen and sold, calling it a threat to US security and linking it to illegal immigration and voter fraud.

Elon Musk Claims Major Social Security Data Breach, Links It To Illegal Immigration And Voter Fraud


Elon Musk has claimed that an individual responsible for stealing and selling the personal data of 400,000 people from the US Social Security database will soon be arrested. The billionaire, known for his outspoken views, shared his concerns in an audio clip released on X by an account named DogeDesigner.

“I think someone will be arrested tomorrow,” said Musk, quoting information from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). In the voice note, he alleged that the stolen Social Security numbers were being used to commit fraud, particularly related to illegal immigration and voter fraud.

Musk Links Social Security Breach to Voter Fraud

Musk stated that Social Security numbers serve as a primary form of identification in the United States. He argued that when these numbers are compromised, they allow non-citizens to vote in elections.

“This is a particular method of fraud for illegal immigrants and voter fraud as Social Security is the primary form of identification in the United States. Compromising this system allows non-citizens to vote,” Musk explained.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Accusations Against Democrats and Government Misuse of Funds

Taking his claims further, Musk accused the Democratic Party of providing financial incentives for undocumented immigrants to access Social Security benefits, Medicare, unemployment funds, and even IRS refunds.

“Democrats have manipulated every government sector to provide financial incentives for illegal immigrants,” he said.

Musk also alleged that disaster relief funds meant for Americans were being misused to house illegal immigrants in luxury hotels in New York City.

“FEMA funds, meant for aiding Americans during national disasters, were diverted to pay for luxury hotels in New York for illegal sustainers,” he claimed. He added that the city had placed illegal immigrants in hotels, schools, and public shelters, leading to growing frustration among local residents.

Law Enforcement Silent on Musk’s Claims

Despite Musk’s serious allegations, no US law enforcement agency has issued an official comment or confirmed any upcoming arrests related to the Social Security breach.

Musk’s Past Comments on Social Security

Musk has been highly critical of the US Social Security system in the past. During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, he referred to Social Security as “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time.”

His concerns align with former President Donald Trump’s remarks in March, where he told the US Congress that the Social Security system was plagued by “shocking levels of incompetence and probable fraud.”

With no official confirmation from authorities, Musk’s claims have sparked intense debate online, adding to ongoing concerns about cybersecurity, voter fraud, and illegal immigration policies in the United States.

ALSO READ: Viral Video | Massive Explosion In Malaysia: Gas Pipeline Fire Injures 33, Triggers Evacuations

Filed under

Elon Musk Social Security data breach FEMA funds misuse Social Security scam US government data US voter fraud

Prabhsimran Singh, the 24

‘Huge Improvement’,Yuvraj Singh Applauds Prabhsimran Singh’s Explosive Knock In IPL 2025 Against LSG
A viral video by Pune-bas

Viral Video| How One Makeup Artist’s ‘Fake Scars For Sick Leave’ Divided The Internet
newsx

Will Hyderabad University Lose 400 Acres? The Truth Behind Telangana’s Land Takeover
newsx

Life Sentence For Bajinder Singh: Victim’s Lawyer Calls It Justice Delayed But Not Denied –...
Kim Soo-hyun, one of the

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations
newsx

Diesel Prices In Karnataka To Rise As Government Increases Sales Tax By 3%
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Huge Improvement’,Yuvraj Singh Applauds Prabhsimran Singh’s Explosive Knock In IPL 2025 Against LSG

‘Huge Improvement’,Yuvraj Singh Applauds Prabhsimran Singh’s Explosive Knock In IPL 2025 Against LSG

Viral Video| How One Makeup Artist’s ‘Fake Scars For Sick Leave’ Divided The Internet

Viral Video| How One Makeup Artist’s ‘Fake Scars For Sick Leave’ Divided The Internet

Will Hyderabad University Lose 400 Acres? The Truth Behind Telangana’s Land Takeover

Will Hyderabad University Lose 400 Acres? The Truth Behind Telangana’s Land Takeover

Life Sentence For Bajinder Singh: Victim’s Lawyer Calls It Justice Delayed But Not Denied – NewsX Exclusive

Life Sentence For Bajinder Singh: Victim’s Lawyer Calls It Justice Delayed But Not Denied –...

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Entertainment

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Kerala HC Rejects Stay On L2: Empuraan: BJP Suspends Leader Over Petition

Kerala HC Rejects Stay On L2: Empuraan: BJP Suspends Leader Over Petition

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed

‘Maareesan’ Face-Off: Vadivelu’s Bruised Look & Fahadh’s Intensity Sparks Buzz; Netflix Streaming Deal Sealed

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global Change

Indian Actor Darasing Khurana Meets King Charles, Has A Conversation On Culture, Philanthropy, And Global

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

UK Prime Minister Endorses Netflix Show ‘Adolescence’ For Schools

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture