Elon Musk Claims Major Social Security Data Breach, Links It To Illegal Immigration And Voter Fraud

Elon Musk has alleged that 400,000 Social Security numbers were stolen and sold, calling it a threat to US security and linking it to illegal immigration and voter fraud.

Elon Musk has claimed that an individual responsible for stealing and selling the personal data of 400,000 people from the US Social Security database will soon be arrested. The billionaire, known for his outspoken views, shared his concerns in an audio clip released on X by an account named DogeDesigner.

“I think someone will be arrested tomorrow,” said Musk, quoting information from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). In the voice note, he alleged that the stolen Social Security numbers were being used to commit fraud, particularly related to illegal immigration and voter fraud.

Musk Links Social Security Breach to Voter Fraud

Musk stated that Social Security numbers serve as a primary form of identification in the United States. He argued that when these numbers are compromised, they allow non-citizens to vote in elections.

“This is a particular method of fraud for illegal immigrants and voter fraud as Social Security is the primary form of identification in the United States. Compromising this system allows non-citizens to vote,” Musk explained.

Accusations Against Democrats and Government Misuse of Funds

Taking his claims further, Musk accused the Democratic Party of providing financial incentives for undocumented immigrants to access Social Security benefits, Medicare, unemployment funds, and even IRS refunds.

“Democrats have manipulated every government sector to provide financial incentives for illegal immigrants,” he said.

Musk also alleged that disaster relief funds meant for Americans were being misused to house illegal immigrants in luxury hotels in New York City.

“FEMA funds, meant for aiding Americans during national disasters, were diverted to pay for luxury hotels in New York for illegal sustainers,” he claimed. He added that the city had placed illegal immigrants in hotels, schools, and public shelters, leading to growing frustration among local residents.

Law Enforcement Silent on Musk’s Claims

Despite Musk’s serious allegations, no US law enforcement agency has issued an official comment or confirmed any upcoming arrests related to the Social Security breach.

Musk’s Past Comments on Social Security

Musk has been highly critical of the US Social Security system in the past. During a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, he referred to Social Security as “the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time.”

His concerns align with former President Donald Trump’s remarks in March, where he told the US Congress that the Social Security system was plagued by “shocking levels of incompetence and probable fraud.”

With no official confirmation from authorities, Musk’s claims have sparked intense debate online, adding to ongoing concerns about cybersecurity, voter fraud, and illegal immigration policies in the United States.

