Elon Musk Claims X Hit By ‘Coordinated Cyberattack’ Amid Widespread Global Outages

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced a widespread global outage on Monday, affecting thousands of users. Amid the disruptions, X owner and CEO Elon Musk claimed that the platform was facing a “massive cyberattack,” suggesting that a large, coordinated group or even a nation-state could be behind it.

The outage was first reported by Downdetector, a website that tracks online service disruptions. According to the tracker, more than 26,500 outage reports were filed initially, with the number later peaking at around 40,000. Users in the United States and the United Kingdom were among the most affected, with over 10,800 complaints registered in the UK alone.

X users reacted

Several X users took to other platforms to share their frustration, reporting issues with loading pages, refreshing feeds, and logging into their accounts. While some speculated it was a routine glitch, Musk’s claim of a potential cyberattack added a layer of concern to the situation.

As per Downdetector’s data, 56% of the reported issues were related to the X mobile app, while 33% were linked to the website. The exact cause of the outage remains unclear, but services were restored within a few hours.

This is not the first time X has suffered a major technical disruption. In March 2023, the platform experienced a similar breakdown, preventing users from accessing links and logging into their accounts. Since Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in 2022 and its subsequent rebranding to X, the platform has undergone multiple changes, including a shift in terminology tweets are now called ‘posts’ and retweets have been renamed ‘reposts.’

Musk has not provided further details on the alleged cyberattack, and X has yet to release an official statement explaining the root cause of the outage. However, his claim raises questions about the security of the platform and whether it is being targeted by cyber threats on a large scale.

