Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has claimed that he was once “adored” by progressives before his political stance shifted, particularly after offering his support to President Donald Trump. In a joint interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Musk compared the left’s reaction to Trump to a condition he described as “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” likening it to being injected with “methamphetamine and rabies.”

Musk’s Perspective on Political Divide

“There’s this whole sort of, you know … they call it like Trump Derangement Syndrome. You don’t realize how real this is until, like — it’s like you can’t reason with people,” Musk said during the interview, emphasizing his frustration over what he perceives as an inability to have rational political discussions.

Musk recalled an incident from a dinner in Los Angeles, which took place a month or two before the last presidential election, where an otherwise peaceful gathering turned chaotic when he mentioned Trump’s name. “It was like they got shot with a dart in the jugular that contained, like, methamphetamine and rabies,” he joked, further stating, “Like, guys? You can’t have, like, a normal conversation. It’s like they become completely irrational.”

Musk and Trump Engage in Lighthearted Banter

During the interview, Musk and Trump engaged in a series of exchanges about the changing political landscape. Fox News had already released a preview clip ahead of the broadcast, in which Trump dismissed claims that he had ceded presidential control to Musk, who is the head of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE).

The latest clip shows Musk laughing off criticism from the left before launching into an animated impersonation of someone experiencing what he called “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Hannity Stokes Conversation on Musk Changing Political Reception

Fox News host Sean Hannity introduced the topic by suggesting that progressives should have continued supporting Musk, given his leadership in the electric vehicle industry. “One would think that they would love the fact that you have the biggest electric vehicle company in the world,” Hannity remarked.

Musk responded by acknowledging the shift in his public perception. “I used to be adored by the left, less so these days,” he said, prompting laughter and camaraderie between him and Trump.

He then elaborated on his concerns about political polarization, arguing that criticisms of Trump often stem from an irrational place. As Musk continued his remarks, Trump responded with laughter but notably directed his attention to Hannity rather than engaging directly with Musk’s comments.

