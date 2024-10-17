In a politically charged atmosphere leading up to the election, Elon Musk has weighed in on Vice President Kamala Harris’s contentious interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier. Musk’s comments followed Trump’s congratulatory remarks to Baier, setting the stage for a heated exchange that quickly captured public attention.

Musk’s Criticism of the Media

Musk took to social media, posting a series of critical comments aimed at what he perceives as the mainstream media’s uniform narratives. He referred to media outlets as “media puppets,” questioning who orchestrates the narratives they follow. “Who sends out the commands to the NPC media puppets? I’d like to meet them. They should really use a thesaurus, so that every media outlet doesn’t use the EXACT SAME words every time. All these outlets are controlled by the same people, and have the same script,” Musk stated.

His remarks were prompted by a tweet from Doge Designer, a self-identified citizen journalist on X, who shared a screenshot of various news articles discussing Harris’s interview. Musk’s post quickly went viral, capturing the attention of a wide audience.

The Interview’s Contentious Nature

The interview itself was marked by intense exchanges, with Harris defending her administration’s record on critical issues such as immigration and the economy. As the election approaches, the stakes are high, and Baier did not hesitate to press Harris on contentious topics.

One of the focal points of the interview was the administration’s handling of the ongoing border crisis. Baier confronted Harris directly about the number of undocumented immigrants entering the United States under the Biden-Harris administration. When asked how many undocumented individuals had crossed the border, Harris attempted to shift the conversation. “Bret, let’s just get to the point, OK? The point is that we have a broken immigration system that needs to be repaired,” she responded.

However, Baier pushed back, reminding her of statements made by the Homeland Security Secretary, who noted that 85 percent of apprehensions were linked to individuals crossing the border. As Harris attempted to continue her explanation, Baier interjected, citing estimates that around 6 million undocumented immigrants had been released into the country. This exchange escalated in tension, characterized by frequent interruptions and sharp retorts from both participants.

Media Reactions to the Interview

Following the interview, media outlets quickly reported on the exchange, with many describing it as “testy.” CNN remarked that “Kamala spars with Fox host in testy interview,” highlighting the confrontational tone. NPR’s headline read, “Harris interview on Fox gets testy—but also gives her a do-over,” suggesting a complex dynamic at play. The Guardian also weighed in, stating, “Kamala Harris pledges break from Biden presidency in testy Fox interview.”

This striking uniformity in media coverage caught the attention of Musk, who accused the outlets of repeating a scripted narrative, further fueling the ongoing conversation about media bias.

Additional Commentary from Naomi Seibt

Musk’s sentiments were echoed by Naomi Seibt, a controversial figure from Germany, who commented, “In Germany we say ‘Zwei Dumme, ein Gedanke’ (‘two stupid minds, one thought’) but in this case, I would specify ‘ten stupid shills, one script.’” Seibt’s comment added an additional layer to the discourse surrounding media coverage and political narratives, resonating with Musk’s criticisms.

