Sunday, February 2, 2025
Elon Musk Defends DOGE’s Relentless Work Ethic Amid Criticism

Elon Musk defends DOGE's 120-hour workweek, claiming it uncovers massive government waste, fraud, and abuse. Critics call for oversight hearings on the agency’s tactics.

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has defended the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a body he leads under former President Donald Trump. On Sunday, Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the agency’s work ethic and efforts to root out inefficiencies in government spending. According to Musk, while traditional bureaucrats work a standard 40-hour week, DOGE employees are pushing 120-hour weeks, making them more effective in tackling government waste.

Responding to praise from an X user who hailed DOGE’s recent efforts to uncover “massive waste, fraud, and abuse of tax dollars” within just two weeks, Musk emphasized the agency’s aggressive stance in government reforms. “DOGE is working 120 hours a week. Our bureaucratic opponents optimistically work 40 hours a week. That is why they are losing so fast,” Musk wrote.

Since its establishment, DOGE, which Musk heads, has launched audits across federal agencies and pushed for significant budget cuts. The agency’s work is focused on uncovering inefficiencies and eliminating wasteful spending, mirroring Musk’s reputation for high efficiency and disruption in the tech industry.

However, this aggressive approach has not come without criticism. Labor unions, watchdog groups, and government critics have expressed concerns over the department’s tactics. Some argue that DOGE’s methods are politically motivated, potentially undermining critical government services and leading to structural changes without sufficient oversight.

Musk has dismissed such concerns, instead focusing on the advantage DOGE’s tireless work ethic gives over its bureaucratic counterparts. “Very few in the bureaucracy actually work the weekend, so it’s like the opposing team just leaves the field for 2 days,” Musk said, adding that “working the weekend is a superpower.” He believes that this high-energy approach sets DOGE apart and allows it to make headway in its mission to overhaul government spending.

Despite the department’s bold goals, its approach has drawn comparison to the historic “Manhattan Project,” with its vast ambitions to reform the governmental structure. With the support of the White House and the Office of Management & Budget, DOGE aims for sweeping changes to make the federal government smaller and more efficient. The department’s work is scheduled to conclude by July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, aligning with Trump’s vision of a leaner government.

As DOGE works toward its goals, Democratic members of Congress have vowed to scrutinize the agency’s actions. Calls for oversight hearings have already surfaced, with concerns about potential overreach and lack of proper checks and balances.

