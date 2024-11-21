Elon Musk Dismisses Any Influence on Donald Trump’s Cabinet Selections

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has clarified his limited role in President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet selection process, asserting that the decisions are entirely Trump’s. “To be clear, while I have offered my opinion on some cabinet candidates, many selections occur without my knowledge and decisions are 100% that of the President,” Musk stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

Close Relationship with Trump, Limited Influence

Despite maintaining a close relationship with President-elect Trump, Musk has emphasized that his influence over cabinet decisions is minimal. “I really enjoy spending time with President @realDonaldTrump. My direct experience is that he is a great guy with an excellent sense of humour. Haven’t seen him do one bad thing even once,” Musk added in the same post.

Public Appearances with Trump

In the past week, Musk was seen with Trump at a UFC championship fight in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Additionally, he accompanied Trump to SpaceX’s Starship launch in Boca Chica, Texas, on Tuesday and was photographed aboard Trump’s private jet alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Heading New Government Efficiency Initiative

Trump recently announced Musk’s role as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a new initiative aimed at streamlining government operations. Vivek Ramaswamy will collaborate with Musk on this effort. Since DOGE is not an official government department, Musk clarified he would not hold an official cabinet position.

Endorsements and Recommendations

Musk has publicly supported Florida Senator Rick Scott for Senate majority leader, although Republican senators ultimately elected South Dakota Senator John Thune to the position in a secret ballot.

He also backed Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, for Treasury Secretary, arguing that Lutnick “will actually enact change,” contrasting him with hedge fund CEO Scott Bessent, whom Musk described as a “business-as-usual choice.” While Lutnick was not chosen as Treasury Secretary, Trump announced his appointment as Commerce Secretary on Tuesday.

Proximity to Key Discussions

Reports suggest Musk has been involved in calls with prominent figures, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, further underscoring his access to significant conversations.

While Musk’s role in these discussions and decisions has raised questions, he continues to downplay his influence, reiterating that President-elect Trump retains full authority over cabinet appointments.