Thursday, February 13, 2025
Elon Musk ‘D**k Pic’ Displayed In Congress? This Democrat Slammed Billionaire’s DOGE With Controversial Remarks- Watch!

While discussing the committee’s leadership, Garcia pointed out that Greene had previously shown a controversial "dick pic" during a July 2023 House Oversight Committee hearing.

Elon Musk ‘D**k Pic’ Displayed In Congress? This Democrat Slammed Billionaire’s DOGE With Controversial Remarks- Watch!

Elon Musk


Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) made headlines on Wednesday during a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Garcia took the opportunity to take a playful jab at Elon Musk, referencing a previous incident involving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Garcia’s “Dick Pic” Joke Draws Attention

While discussing the committee’s leadership, Garcia pointed out that Greene had previously shown a controversial “dick pic” during a July 2023 House Oversight Committee hearing. He followed this example with a lighthearted attempt to bring humor into the discussion.

“I find it ironic that our chairwoman, Congresswoman Greene, is in charge of running this committee. Last Congress, Chairwoman Greene literally showed a dick pic in our oversight congressional hearing, so I thought I’d bring one as well,” Garcia stated. He then proceeded to show a photo of Elon Musk in a tuxedo, and the audience laughed at the humorous comparison.

Garcia Expands on His Critique of Musk

Following the joke, Garcia emphasized the serious concerns surrounding Musk’s influence. He remarked that Musk is the world’s richest man and a major political donor, and mentioned Musk’s potential conflicts of interest.

Garcia also linked Musk’s actions to broader issues, highlighting his influence in American politics and his ties to Donald Trump and Rep. Greene.

Garcia shifted the focus to discuss how Musk and DOGE could negatively impact American citizens, citing specific examples of how Musk’s actions could hurt public interests.

Later, Garcia appeared on CNN, where anchor Brianna Keilar questioned the effectiveness of his choice of words, specifically calling Musk a “dick.” Keilar asked, “Do you think that calling Elon Musk a ‘dick’ is effective messaging for confronting a potentially irreversible transformation of the U.S. government?”

Garcia stood firm, unapologetic about his choice of words. He reiterated, “Well, he is a dick,” and emphasized that Musk’s actions were harming the American public. He also pointed out that he was trying to bring a new level of energy and aggressive pushback into political discourse.

Garcia Defends His Tactics and Discusses Democracy

Garcia explained that the fight for democracy is ongoing, and he believes Democratic politicians need to use powerful tactics to fight back against figures like Musk and Greene. He clarified, “This is an actual fight for democracy, for the future of this country.” He noted that Greene’s mockery of hearings and false statements required a strong response, including humor to challenge the status quo.

After making his joke, Garcia transitioned to discussing the real issues, particularly how Musk’s actions could dismantle crucial government agencies, including the Department of Labor, Department of Education, and consumer protection agencies.

Garcia’s Approach to “Effective Messaging”

Garcia addressed Keilar’s concern about whether his approach was “effective messaging” by emphasizing the need to capture the public’s attention. He argued that calling out Musk and exposing Greene’s lack of seriousness were key elements in his strategy. Garcia stated, “It’s important to get the attention of the American public and call Elon Musk out for what he is.”

He also noted that Greene’s actions should not be taken seriously, as they were not reflective of a responsible legislator.

Following the exchange, Keilar shared the moment on social media, which seemed to imply that Garcia’s points about Musk and Greene had been made effectively, even if his delivery was unorthodox.

This continued to fuel conversation about the role of humor in politics and how lawmakers are choosing to challenge influential figures in the public sphere.

ALSO READ: ‘Big Con Job’, Trump Calls To Shut Down Of Education Department Immediately

Filed under

congress DOGE Elon Musk

