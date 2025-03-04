Home
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
  Elon Musk Dubs Volodymyr Zelensky 'Evil,' Adds Ukrainian President Is Turning War Into Graft Meat Grinder

Elon Musk Dubs Volodymyr Zelensky ‘Evil,’ Adds Ukrainian President Is Turning War Into Graft Meat Grinder

Zelensky recently stated that the war’s end is still “very, very far away,” which further strained relations with Trump. Reacting to this, Trump called it “the worst statement that could have been made” and warned that U.S. patience was wearing thin.

Elon Musk Dubs Volodymyr Zelensky ‘Evil,’ Adds Ukrainian President Is Turning War Into Graft Meat Grinder

Elon Musk And Volodymyr Zelensky


Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has openly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him “evil” and accusing him of turning the war into a “never-ending graft meat grinder.” Musk’s comments came in response to a post by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who condemned Zelensky’s handling of the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, “Zelensky wants a forever war, a never-ending graft meat grinder. This is evil.” His statement followed Trump’s decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine, increasing pressure on Kyiv to consider a peace settlement with Russia.

Trump Pressures Zelensky to Negotiate Peace

Trump has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with Zelensky’s approach to the war, warning that he would not tolerate Ukraine’s defiance much longer. He emphasized that the Ukrainian leader should show more appreciation for the support provided by the United States.

Reports suggest that Trump is urging Zelensky to agree to peace talks, though diplomatic progress remains uncertain. Tensions between the two leaders reportedly escalated after a heated meeting at the White House, attended by U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Zelensky recently stated that the war’s end is still “very, very far away,” which further strained relations with Trump. Reacting to this, Trump called it “the worst statement that could have been made” and warned that U.S. patience was wearing thin.

Musk’s History of Criticizing Zelensky

Musk has been a long-time critic of Ukraine’s military strategy and has repeatedly urged Zelensky to seek peace. In a separate post, he reiterated his stance:

“What I said over two years ago was that Ukraine should seek peace or suffer severe loss of life for no gains. The latter was Zelensky’s choice. Now, he wants to do that again. This is cruel and inhumane.”

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has previously accused Zelensky of exploiting the war for financial and political benefits. Without providing evidence, Musk alleged that Ukraine’s leader was running a “massive graft machine feeding off the dead bodies of Ukrainian soldiers.”

Criticism Over Zelensky’s Vogue Photoshoot

Musk also reignited criticism of Zelensky’s 2022 Vogue photoshoot with First Lady Olena Zelenska, which aimed to highlight Ukraine’s resilience during the war. Sharing the resurfaced images, Musk remarked:

“He did this while kids are dying in trenches on the war front.”

In response, Zelensky defended the photoshoot, stating that it was a way to bring global attention to Ukraine’s struggles. He explained, “If you want people to perceive you as you are, you must use what people use.”

With mounting tensions between Trump and Zelensky and Musk’s continuous criticisms, Ukraine’s diplomatic stance and global support remain under scrutiny.

