Elon Musk Eager to Join Trump’s Proposed Government Audit Commission

Elon Musk has shown enthusiasm for joining a proposed commission by former President Donald Trump, aimed at auditing U.S. government agencies if Trump wins the presidential election in November. Musk’s reaction followed a Washington Post report suggesting that Trump might enlist prominent business leaders, including Musk, to evaluate and streamline government programs.

Musk’s Enthusiastic Response

Elon Musk, who has publicly endorsed Donald Trump for the upcoming election, expressed his eagerness to be part of the initiative. “I can’t wait. There is a lot of waste and needless regulation in government that needs to go,” Musk tweeted in response to the report.

The potential commission, which could play a significant role in identifying and rolling back inefficient government programs, is part of Trump’s broader plan to reform federal agencies. Other business leaders reportedly under consideration for the commission include Fred Smith, former CEO of FedEx Corp, and Robert Nardelli, former CEO of Home Depot.

Growing Affinity Between Trump and Musk

The development highlights an increasing rapport between Musk and Trump. Recently, Trump praised Musk during a live interview, calling him a “fantastic guy” and a “brilliant person.” Trump lauded Musk’s approach to cost-cutting at his social media company, stating, “You’re the greatest cutter. I mean, I look at what you do. You walk in, and you just say: ‘You want to quit?’ They go on strike. And you say: ‘That’s okay, you’re all gone.'”

This positive reinforcement from Trump reflects their growing camaraderie, with Musk increasingly vocal about his willingness to support Trump’s potential administration.

Musk’s Willingness to Serve

In the past few weeks, Musk has reiterated his readiness to contribute to a “government efficiency commission” under a possible Trump presidency. Last month, he even shared an AI-generated image of himself at a lectern marked “Department of Government Efficiency,” accompanied by the caption, “I am willing to serve.”

However, some ethics experts have raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest due to Musk’s business ventures. The Washington Post reported that Musk’s involvement in the commission could lead to issues between his private interests and the commission’s objectives.

Trump’s Comments on Musk’s Role

While Trump has hinted that Musk may not be a candidate for his “future” Cabinet, citing Musk’s likely focus on managing his companies, he has acknowledged Musk’s potential contributions in other areas. In an interview with former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan, Trump mentioned that Musk could be valuable in fields such as artificial intelligence.

This potential collaboration underscores a mutual interest in leveraging business acumen to address governmental inefficiencies and explore new technological advancements.