Elon Musk Explains, ‘If Trump Is Not Elected….This Will Be…’

X CEO Elon Musk, in response to a post on X, claimed that if Donald Trump is not elected, this will be the last election.

He said, ‘Very few Americans realize that if Trump is NOT elected, this will be the last election. Far from being a threat to democracy, he is the only way to save it!'”

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has accused the Biden administration of granting citizenship to illegal immigrants as a strategy to secure electoral victories in key swing states. He argued that if even a small percentage of undocumented immigrants are made citizens each year—something he claims the Democrats are accelerating—this could result in approximately 2 million new voters in four years. With many swing states often decided by margins of fewer than 20,000 votes, Musk suggested that such a move would eliminate the concept of swing states altogether.

Musk explains, “Let me explain: if even 1 in 20 illegals become citizens per year, something that the Democrats are expediting as fast as humanly possible, that would be about 2 million new legal voters in 4 years. The voting margin in the swing states is often less than 20 thousand votes. That means if the “Democratic” Party succeeds, there will be no more swing states!! Moreover, the Biden/Harris administration has been flying “asylum seekers”, who are fast-tracked to citizenship, directly into swing states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin and Arizona. It is a surefire way to win every election. America then becomes a one-party state and Democracy is over. The only “elections” will be the Democratic Party primaries. This already happened in California many years ago, following the 1986 amnesty. The only thing holding California back from extreme socialism and suffocating government policies is that people can leave California and still remain in America. Once the whole country is controlled by one party, there will be no escape. Everywhere in America will be like the nightmare that is downtown San Francisco.”

He claimed that the Biden administration is fast-tracking these individuals to citizenship in states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Arizona as a way to ensure electoral dominance.

Drawing a comparison to California’s political landscape following the 1986 amnesty, Musk argued that America could become a one-party state, where elections would essentially be reduced to Democratic Party primaries. He added that California’s current policies, which he describes as extremely socialist, are only tolerable because people have the option to leave the state. Musk warned that once the entire country is under the control of a single party, there would be no escape, turning the rest of the U.S. into what he calls a “nightmare,” similar to downtown San Francisco.