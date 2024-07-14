Elon Musk Extends Support To Former POTUS Following Gunshots Incident In Pennsylvania: I Fully Endorse President Trump

Elon Musk expressed his full endorsement of Donald Trump on X shortly after the former president and presumptive Republican nominee was rushed off stage by Secret Service agents following gunshots at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery,” Musk wrote on X, a platform he owns.

Trump was taken to a local medical facility for treatment. His spokesman assured that Trump “will be fine.” Blood was visible on the side of Trump’s head and ear.

I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

In another post, Musk, CEO of Tesla and defense contractor SpaceX, shared a photo of Trump pumping his fist into the air with the American flag behind him and Secret Service members scrambling to protect him. Musk compared Trump to Theodore Roosevelt, who survived an assassination attempt while campaigning in 1912.

Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

Although Musk hadn’t directly endorsed Trump before Saturday’s event, he had made it clear he opposed President Joe Biden’s re-election. In a March post, he stated he wouldn’t donate to either presidential candidate.

Musk met with Trump earlier this year at Mar-a-Lago and mentioned at Tesla’s 2024 annual shareholder meeting that he has “had some conversations” with Trump. Musk also noted that Trump “does call me out of the blue for no reason.”

On Friday, Bloomberg reported that Elon Musk donated a “sizable” but undisclosed amount to a pro-Trump super PAC called America PAC. According to Forbes, Musk is the wealthiest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of around $250 billion.

