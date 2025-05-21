Home
Elon Musk Eyes Trump’s $175 ‘Golden Dome’ Missile Shield Amid Backlash

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is emerging as a key contender in President Trump’s ambitious “Golden Dome” missile defense project, sparking debate over costs and conflicts of interest. Despite excitement from Trump’s team, experts and lawmakers question the $175billion plan’s feasibility and Musk’s involvement.

Elon Musk’s aerospace firm, SpaceX, could secure a pivotal role in a high-stakes defense project spearheaded byPresident Donald Trump — a sweeping missile defense system dubbed the “Golden Dome,” modeled on Israel’s Iron Dome.

While the initiative has stirred excitement in Trump’s camp, experts and lawmakers are sounding the alarm over its projected $175billion cost, possible militarization of space, and potential conflicts of interest surrounding Musk’s possible involvement.

Musk in the Spotlight Amid Contract Speculation

CNN has reported that Musk approached Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to express interest in participating in the Golden Dome initiative. Earlier this month, Bloomberg also reported the possibility of Musk partnering with tech companies Palantir and Anduril to collaborate on the project — a claim Musk has since denied.

Despite denying being asked to build a missile defense system, Trump on Tuesday announced an initial allocation of $25 billion to kickstart the program. He claimed the full project could be completed within three years — a stark contrast to the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) independent estimate of $524 billion and a 20-year timeline.

While Musk was not explicitly named, Trump made clear the project would be a major opportunity for American firms and Silicon Valley’s top talent.

“This project will be a bonanza for American companies,” Trump said, adding that it would engage “the brightest minds” in the country.

“Golden Dome for America”: Trump’s Vision

According to Trump, the Golden Dome will be capable of defending the United States against a wide range of advanced threats — including ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, advanced cruise missiles, and other next-generation aerial attacks.

“I suggested it, and they all said: we love the idea, sir,” Trump said at the announcement. “That’s the way it’s got to be, right?”

Trump has appointed Space Force General Michael Guetlein as the lead program manager for what he called a “very exciting project.”

Despite Trump’s assertion that the project will cost around $175 billion overall, many experts remain skeptical.

Senators, Experts Question Musk Golden Dome Contract

The news of Musk’s potential involvement has already sparked political backlash. A group of 42 Democratic lawmakers, including Senators Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, and Tammy Duckworth, have written to the Pentagon’s inspector general demanding an investigation into Musk’s ties to the project.

“Mr. Musk’s formal or informal participation in any process to award a government contract raises serious conflict of interest concerns, including the possibility that SpaceX is a top contender for the Golden Dome contract because of Mr. Musk’s position in the government,” the letter stated.

Comparisons are being drawn to former President Ronald Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative — a Cold War-era program that aimed to shield the U.S. from nuclear attacks but was ultimately shelved due to ballooning costs, technological hurdles, and fears of provoking a space arms race.

Defense and Industry Leaders Voice Concerns

At a recent national security summit hosted by Politico, Senator Mark Kelly, a former NASA astronaut, voiced his doubts about the plan’s viability.

“To build a system over the entire country would be incredibly hard, and we’re not sure it’s going to work,” Kelly warned.

General Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations at the U.S. Space Force, added his own caution regarding the program’s budget projections. When asked if the CBO’s $542 billion estimate was overly pessimistic, Saltzman replied, “I’m 34 years in this business; I’ve never seen an early estimate that was too high. My gut tells me there’s going to be some additional funding that’s necessary.”

Also Read: What Is the Golden Dome, The New US Missile Defense Plan With Space-Based Shield?

